AC Milan needs a win to advance in the Champions League as they host Feyenoord. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Feyenoord-Milan prediction and pick.

In the first game between these two, Feyenoord played host. In the third minute of the game, AC Milan had a great chance to score on a shot from Tijjani Reijnders, but it was saved. Feyenoord countered, and Igor Paixao put the ball on the net. The goalie for AC Milan let the ball slip through his gloves, and Feyenoord took the 1-0 lead. Despite Milan having 11 more shots and five more on goal in the game, they would not be able to score, as Feyenoord won the game 1-0.

Now, in the second leg, Milan has to win by one to force extra time or win by two to advance in regular time.

Here are the Milan-Feyenoord Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Milan-Feyenoord Odds

Milan: -370

Feyenoord:+700

Draw: +400

Over 2.5 goals: -154

Under 2.5 goals: +126

How to Watch Milan vs. Feyenoord

Time: 12:45 PM ET/ 9:45 AM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Milan Will Win

AC Milan has scored well this year overall, scoring in 31 of 37 ffixturesand averaging 1.73 goals per game in the process. In UCL play, they have scored in seven of nine fixtures and are scoring 1.56 goals per game. They have been better at home in UCL play. They have scored in all four home games so far and scored seven total goals, good for 1.75 goals per game.

The combination of Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders has led the way for Milan. Pulisic has four goals on an expected 1.3 while also having an assist. In Serie A play, he has six goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Reijnders has three goals in UCL play, while he has seven goals and two assists in Series A play. Further, Alvaro Morata has just one goal so far in UCL play, but he has five goals this year in domestic play. Finally, Rafael Leao has scored three times in the tournament on an expected 2.1 goals. He also has an assist so far.

AC Milan has been solid on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just 12 goals over nine games so far. Further, they have allowed five goals at home so far in UCL play, good for 1.25 per game. Further, they have their only clean sheet of the tournament at home.

Why Feyenoord Will Win

Feyenoord has also scored well overall this year, scoring in 29 of 34 total fixtures this year and amassing 71 goals. That is good for 2.09 goals per game. In UCL play, they have scored in eight of nine fixtures, scoring 19 goals, good for 2.11 goals per game. They have also scored in all four games on the road so far in UCL play, scoring ten goals on the road.

Feyenoord will be led by Igor Paixao with Santiago Giminez no longer on the roaster. Paixao has two goals and four assists so far in UCL play. He has six goals and seven assists in Eredivisie play. Meanwhile, Anis Hadj Moussa has also been solid for Feyenoord. He has three goals so far in UCL play, while he has four goals and an assist in domestic league play. Finally, Antoi Milambo has three goals and an assist in UCL play this year.

Feyenoord has had some struggles on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 21 goals over the nine fixtures so far. Still, they are coming off a clean sheet in their last game against AC Milan, the second of the tournament for them. On the road, they have allowed 12 goals in their four road fixtures. Still, six of the 12 came in their last road game against Lille.

Final Milan-Feyenoord Prediction & Pick

The last game between these two got off to a quick start. AC Milan could have scored first, but a great save prevented that. Then Feyenoord scored in the third minute and had two more chances in the first ten minutes. The game did slow down some from there, but that was due to Feyenoord trying to preserve their lead for the second leg. Expect Milan to push early in this one to try to get the equalizer. This will open the game up and will lead to some goals. Feyenoord does not have the firepower to keep up if this goes to extra time or a shootout, so expect them to push some early and the over to hit.

Final Milan-Feyenoord Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-154)