The MLB season continues as the Washington Nationals look to pick up the win on the road in Colorado when they take on the Rockies in their series opener on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Rockies prediction and pick.

Nationals-Rockies Projected Starters

Mackenzie Gore vs. Chase Dollander

Mackenzie Gore – (1-2) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Gore took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings.

2025 Road Splits: Gore has been roughed up on the road so far this season, where he is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in two games.

Chase Dollander – (1-1) with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Dollander took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

2025 Home Splits: Dollander was rocked in his home debut, where he gave up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six in five innings against the Athletics.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Rockies Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -130

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals are well-positioned to top Chase Dollander and the Rockies on Friday, thanks to a combination of Gore’s recent form and the Rockies’ ongoing struggles. Gore has quietly put together a strong start to 2025, posting a 3.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 23 innings in his last four outings. His ability to miss bats and limit damage, even against tough lineups, has been a bright spot for Washington. The Nationals’ offense, while not elite, has shown enough pop with 19 home runs and a .229 average, giving Gore run support against a vulnerable Rockies pitching staff.

On the other side, Dollander is still finding his footing in the majors, carrying a 5.06 ERA and a high walk rate through his first two starts. Colorado’s lineup, though featuring bright spots like Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar, has struggled overall, ranking near the bottom of the league in runs and OPS. With the Rockies’ bullpen weakened by offseason departures and Dollander’s inexperience at the big-league level, the Nationals have a clear pitching advantage. Expect Gore to set the tone early and Washington’s lineup to capitalize on Colorado’s pitching woes for a convincing win.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chase Dollander and the Rockies are poised to upset Mackenzie Gore and the Nationals on Friday, despite Colorado’s tough start to the season. Dollander, a highly touted prospect, has shown flashes of dominance with a fastball reaching the upper 90s and solid strikeout potential, even in Coors Field. His recent outings suggest he’s beginning to harness his velocity and command, with a 5.06 ERA but promising strikeout numbers—13 in 10.2 innings—highlighting his upside. The Rockies’ offense, led by emerging stars like Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar, has the potential to capitalize on Gore’s occasional struggles and Colorado’s home-field advantage.

Furthermore, the Rockies’ bullpen has shown resilience, and Dollander’s ability to attack hitters with high velocity and sharp breaking pitches could keep the Nationals’ lineup in check. Washington’s offense has been inconsistent, ranking near the bottom in team batting average and OPS. If Dollander can establish his fastball early and keep the game close, Colorado’s pitching staff might contain the Nationals’ bats long enough for the Rockies to secure a much-needed win. This game could hinge on Dollander’s ability to sustain his velocity and command in the altitude, making him a key factor in an upset.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Nationals are set up for a strong showing against the Rockies on Friday, with MacKenzie Gore taking the mound against rookie Chase Dollander. Washington holds a clear advantage in both recent form and matchup history—while the Rockies have dropped five straight and sit at just 3-15, the Nationals have been more competitive and are 6-3 on the road this season. Gore’s ability to generate strikeouts and limit damage should play well against a Colorado lineup that’s missing key contributors due to injuries and has struggled to score consistently.

Meanwhile, Dollander, though flashing promise with his high-velocity fastball, has been prone to giving up home runs and has yet to prove he can consistently navigate major league lineups, especially in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. The Nationals’ offense, led by emerging stars like James Wood, has shown the ability to capitalize on mistakes and put up runs in bunches. With Gore’s experience and the Rockies’ recent struggles, expect Washington to control the game and come away with a much-needed win in Denver.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals (-130), Over 8.5 (-124)