Nebraska faces Ohio State. Our College Basketball odds series continues with a Nebraska-Ohio State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nebraska Ohio State.

This is the kind of game we all love to watch in early March: the two-way bubble game. Nebraska and Ohio State are both squarely on the middle of the NCAA Tournament bubble. We always have to ask this basic question whenever we arrive at a two-team bubble game: Is this more of a play-in game for the winner or a play-out game for the loser? In many cases, it's a little bit of both but not fully an instance of the game being firmly in one category and not the other. This is one such game. The loser isn't definitely out, but the loser will be in much worse shape and would face a more narrow path to the NCAA Tournament. The winner isn't definitely in the field, but it will create at least some breathing room heading into the Big Ten Tournament. It's a huge game, and one neither team can really afford to lose. Let the bubble battle commence!

Here are the Nebraska-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Ohio State Odds

Nebraska: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +198

Ohio State: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

In a game this big and this important, it is likely that two teams are going to go at each other hammer and tongs. It's less about the two teams involved, more about the general overall situation these two teams face. In a game which figures to be very contentious and very close, the fact that one team is getting 5.5 points against the spread makes it really hard to pick against Nebraska. It's less about NU itself as a team; it's more about the circumstances involved. If you think Ohio State is a dramatically better team than Nebraska, go on ahead and take the Buckeyes minus the points. We think Ohio State — which already did lose to Nebraska earlier this season — is not a clearly and substantially better team than the Huskers. Therefore, Nebraska plus the points looks very attractive to us. Ohio State has lost a pile of games and shows nothing close to the consistency needed to trust the Buckeyes in this situation.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska has been poor in recent weeks. The Huskers looked like they were going to make the NCAA Tournament in the middle of February when they strung together some winning performances. They could not maintain that winning edge. Losing at home to Minnesota this past weekend — in a game when the Huskers fell behind early and were simply not ready to compete for all 40 minutes — really hurt them. We could see Nebraska lose faith and belief in this game, which would enable Ohio State to take control early and ultimately pull away for a decisive, comfortable win. Nebraska already did beat Ohio State head to head, but that game was in Lincoln. This game is on OSU's home floor in Columbus, and the vibe should be very different in this game.

Final Nebraska-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

We love Nebraska with this number. The spread should frankly be 2.5 and not 5.5. Take Nebraska.

Final Nebraska-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +5.5