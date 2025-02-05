ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nebraska-Washington.

The Big Ten college basketball schedule concludes its Wednesday set of games with this highly important bubble game in Seattle.

Nebraska had lost five straight Big Ten games to fall to 2-7 in the conference. The Huskers were out of the NCAA Tournament after being in very good position to make the field of 68 preceding that five-game collapse. Nebraska needed to halt its slide, plant its feet, and regain a sense of balance and confidence in the middle of its season. The Huskers might have achieved that over the past week.

NU defeated Illinois at home to stop the skid. Then the Huskers went to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday evening and beat the Oregon Ducks on the road in Eugene. Two really good wins have put Nebraska back on the middle of the bubble and very much in play for a spot in the Big Dance. The Huskers, it is fair to say, are close to the cut line. Every ounce of margin matters. Every big win the Huskers can add to their profile matters. Every bad loss they pick up will matter in a negative way. Such is life on the bubble.

Nebraska will have more chances to pick up quality wins. This game is less about a quality win and more about avoiding a bad loss. Washington is 2-8 in the Big Ten. NU cannot lose to a team such as Washington if it wants to maintain a good bubble position. That's why this game is so important. A loss by Nebraska would undo the good work the Huskers just did against Oregon and Illinois. Winning this game won't dramatically improve Nebraska's chances of making the NCAA tourney, but it will prevent the Huskers from being in big trouble.

Here are the Nebraska-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Washington Odds

Nebraska: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -128

Washington: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs Washington

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Huskies are not a good team. Washington has struggled under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. The roster the new coach assembled has not fit well together. There are a few really good pieces, but a five-man lineup has not materialized. Washington has just two wins in Big Ten play so far this season. The Huskies have generally struggled to score. Their problems have usually come at that end of the floor. They compete with good effort but have not shown the level of high-end skill which can trouble decent teams. Nebraska is not a great team, but it is a decent team. This matchup plays into the Huskers' hands. Moreover, NU's two recent wins have restored a sense of confidence after the five-game losing skid.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is confident after beating Minnesota on the road this past Saturday. That was a welcome and much-needed display of resilience from a team which had endured a number of brutal and close losses. Washington was finally able to show some late-game composure and withstand an opponent's late-game challenge. Maybe that result will prove to be a turning point for a team which does not show signs of giving up on its season. This is a team with a first-year head coach who is trying to create a new culture. The Huskies appear to be buying what Danny Sprinkle is selling. That means a lot for this game from a betting perspective. Washington will fight Nebraska the whole way.

Final Nebraska-Washington Prediction & Pick

Nebraska is favored by a scant 2.5 points. We think NU will win by at least three, probably six or seven. Take Nebraska.

Final Nebraska-Washington Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -2.5