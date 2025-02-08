ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Many people entering this game will wonder what the margin of victory will be for the New Mexico Lobos against the Air Force Falcons. The Falcons have lost 13 games in a row, while the Lobos have lost just one of 12 conference games this season. It puts Air Force in last place in the Mountain West and New Mexico at the top. The teams haven't faced each other yet this season, but New Mexico has some sour memories about the last regular season matchup. Air Force entered New Mexico as 18.5-point underdogs, but the Falcons won a one-point victory. The Lobos got some payback when they won by 26 points in the Mountain West playoffs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-Air Force prediction and pick.

New Mexico has won nine of their last ten games, and they'd be undefeated if it weren't for a one-point loss on the road at San Jose State University as 9.5-point favorites. The Lobos have dominated their opponents since the loss, winning four of the five games by double digits. The only close game was a 75-73 win on the road at UNLV.

Air Force has been on the opposite end of the spectrum, losing 13 consecutive games and failing to win a single Mountain West game. The oddsmakers can't make the spread large enough for the Falcons to cover it, as they've been unable to cover in eight of their past ten games. A team with a 3-20 overall record and an 8-15 against-the-spread record is a disaster for bettors.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico has one of the top offenses in the country, which shouldn't do Air Force any favors. The Falcons' defense isn't as bad as you may think for a team that has won just three games this season, as they rank 196th with 71.7 points allowed per game. However, the Lobos score 83.5 points per game, which puts them 17th. One positive for the Falcons is they defend threes well, but the Lobos barely shoot threes. They have the 13th-most field goal attempts per game this season, and they dominate the inside at a high rate.

The issue for Air Force all season has been their offense. They rank 359th in the country with 63.2 points per game, one area where they could've exploited New Mexico. The Lobos rank 191st with 71.1 points allowed per game.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico has lost two of their four games on the road and another at a neutral site. It's a small number, but two of Air Force's wins have come at home. Let's be honest; there aren't many reasons to bet on the Falcons, as the Lobos have shown no reason why they can't cover a massive spread. If you want to take the home/road splits, do it, but we will likely lean toward New Mexico.

Final New Mexico-Air Force Prediction & Pick

New Mexico's wake-up call was against San Jose State. If the Lobos entered this game undefeated, it'd be a perfect letdown spot against one of the nation's worst teams. However, New Mexico won't get fooled again in this matchup, and they'll continue their dominance.

Final New Mexico-Air Force Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -16 (-110)