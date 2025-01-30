ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two top-half-of-the-table teams face off as Newcastle hosts Fulham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Newcastle-Fulham prediction and pick.

Newcastle United comes in at 12-5-6 on the year, currently placing them in fifth place in the Premier League, and in a position to have a spot for next year's Europa League. Still, they are tied in point with fourth place Manchester City for a spot in next year's Champions League, and behind them due to goal differential. Newcastle have also won five of their last six EPL games, and last time out defeated Southampton 3-1.

Meanwhile, Fulham is in tenth place this year with a record of 8-9-6 on the year. They are seven points behind Newcastle and Manchester City to grab a spot in either the Europa League or Champions League next year. They are well clear of relation though, sitting 17 points ahead of Wolverhampton. In their last game, they faced Manchester United. A 78th-minute goal from Manchester United was the difference, as Fulham fell 1-0.

Since 2001, these two teams have faced 36 times, with 16 wins for Newcastle, 15 for Fulham, and five draws. Earlier this year, Fulham won 3-1 at home.

Here are the Newcastle-Fulham Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Fulham Odds

Newcastle: -145

Fulham: +390

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -176

Under 2.5 goals: +130

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Fulham

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has scored in 20 of 23 Premier League fixtures this year. They have scored 41 goals over 23 fixtures, good for 1.78 goals per game so far this year. They have been just as potent at home this year, scoring in nine of 11 fixtures, and averaging 1.73 goals per game. They have also scored 14 goals over their last five home games.

Newcastle has been led by Alexander Isak. He has scored 17 goals on an expected 14.1 goals this year. Further, he has five assists. Further, Anthony Gordon has been solid this year. He has scored six times this year with five assists. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes has scored five goals, playing in 20 games, but starting in just six of them. He also has an assist this year. Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes have also been setting up play well. Murphy has seven assists this year to go with his three goals. Meanwhile, Guimaraes has six assists to go with his two goals.

Newcastle has also been strong on defense this year. They have conceded just 27 goals in 23 fixtures this year. Further, the defense improves at home. Allowing just 1.09 goals per game this year at home. Newcastle also has five clean sheets at home this year.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham comes into the game scoring 1.48 goals per game in EPL play. Further, they have scored in 20 of 23 fixtures this year in the Premier League. On the road, Fulham has scored in ten of 11 fixtures and averaged 1.45 goals per game on the road. They have also scored eight goals over the last four road fixtures in EPL play.

Raul Jiminez has been the leading goal scorer for Fulham this year. Jiminez has eight goals on the year on an expected 8.2, with three goals on penalty kicks. He also has two assists on the season. Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi has scored seven goals on an expected 3.3 this year, while he has also added three assists. Further, Harry Wilson has been playing great, primarily off the bench. He has five goals on the year on an expected 3.2, while he has added an assist. Wilson has started just eight of the 19 games he has appeared in. Emile Smith Rowe rounds out the scoring options with four goals and two assists.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 31 goals in 23 fixtures, good for 1.35 goals against per game this year. That improves when on the road this year. Fulham has allowed just 1.18 goals per game on the road this season. They also have three clean sheets on the road this season.

Final Newcastle-Fulham Prediction & Pick

Overall, these are two fairly evenly matched squads. Still, Newcastle is slightly better in most aspects of the game. They score better and defend better overall. Fulham has been solid on the road though, losing just once in their last seven EPL games on the road. Newcastle is coming off an embarrassing loss last time they were at home but need a win here to hold onto a spot in the Europa League next year and have a chance for the Champions League. Outside of their last game, the defense has been playing phenomenal at home, and expect them to return to form in this one.

Final Newcastle-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Newcastle ML (-145)