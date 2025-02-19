ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northwestern Wildcats will battle the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center. Big Ten teams collide we continue our college basketball odds series with a Northwestern-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Ohio State leads the head-to-head series 123-48. Recently, the teams clashed on January 27, 2024, when Northwestern steamrolled Ohio State 83-58. Now, Ohio State will look for revenge as they welcome the Wildcats into the Schottenstein Center with the goal of getting the win in front of their fans.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern has not had a good season, which has been highlighted by bad plays, controversial endings, and missed chances. Unfortunately, it did not get any better recently, as they fell 68-64 to Nebraska. Like many other games, it was simply a game of missed opportunities and missed shots. The Wildcats have lost three in a row by six or fewer points. Northwestern has also gone 1-6 in its past seven games, with all of them being within 10 points. To put it plainly, the Wildcats must learn to finish and capitalize on their chances.

Holding onto leads has been a major problem. The Wildcats lost their last game despite leading 36-21 at halftime. Somehow, they blew a 20-point lead to lose this game. The consistency has been an issue as Northwestern either plays well in one half or collapses in another. Therefore, they need their best players to come out and play well.

Nick Martinelli is their best player, averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He has scored at least 23 points in three of his past four games. Brooks Barnhizer is injured. Thus, the Wildcats must rely on other options to help them overcome Ohio State on the road. Jalen Leach is one option. So far, he is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Wildcats also have Ty Berry, who is averaging 10.1 points per game.

Northwestern will cover the spread if they can consistently shoot the ball well. Then, they must defend the perimeter and also prevent Ohio State from getting too many open shots.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State lost its last game, an 86-83 thriller at home to 20th-ranked Michigan. The loss dropped Ohio State's record to 7-8 in the Big Ten and 15-11 overall. The Buckeyes have been exchanging wins and losses over the past few weeks and have not been able to get on a roll. But they have a good chance to remedy that against Northwestern, who sits near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

Coach Jake Diebler expressed frustration with the latest loss. With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, every game matters, and Ohio State will need its best players to do well.

Bruce Thornton is their leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, including 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. Ultimately, he scored 17 in his last outing and will look to replicate that feat. Devin Royal went off in his last game, exploding for 26 points. Currently, he is averaging 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor. John Mobley Jr. had 16 points. He is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Micah Parrish is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor.

Ohio State will cover the spread if it can shoot the ball well and hit its stride from all over the floor. Then, they must dominate the boards and avoid giving too many chances.

Final Northwestern-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Northwestern is 12-13-1 against the spread, while Ohio State is 15-11 against the spread. Additionally, Northwestern is 4-4 against the spread on the road, while Ohio State is 10-5 against the spread at home. Northwestern is 7-8 against the spread when facing the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 7-8 against the spread versus the Big Ten.

Both teams are coming off a loss, and both look to bounce back with a win tomorrow. However, Ohio State is the better team with the higher pedigree. I think they can bounce back, and I believe they will. Therefore, I am rolling with Ohio State to cover the spread at home against Northwestern in a Big Ten clash.

Final Northwestern-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -10.5 (-104)