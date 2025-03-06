ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Premier League face off as Nottingham Forest hosts Manchester City. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Nottingham Forest-Manchester City prediction and pick.

Nottingham Forest comes into the game at 14-6-7 on the year, placing them in third place in the Premier League. They are two points in front of Chelsea for a spot in next year's Champions League, and four points clear of Newcastle United for a spot in one of next year's continental tournaments. Still, they have struggled some as of late in Premier League play. They have just one win in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is 14-5-8 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Premier League. They are a point clear of Chelsea for a spot in next year's Champions League and three points clear of Newcastle and sixth place. They are coming off a win in their last EPL game, beating Tottenham 1-0. They have won four of their last six EPL games.

These two teams played back in December, with Manchester City taking the 3-0 win at home. Nottingham Forest has not defeated Manchester City since a 2009 FA Cup game.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Manchester City Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Manchester City Odds

Nottingham Forest: +290

Manchester City: -115

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 goals: -176

Under 2.5 goals: +130

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Nottingham Forest Will Win

Nottingham Forest has scored in 22 of 27 games this year in EPL play, scoring 44 goals over the 27 fixtures this year. That is good for 1.63 goals per game this year. They have scored well at home this year, scoring in 11 of 13 games at home this year, and scoring 22 times in those 13 games. That is good for 1.69 goals per game at home this year.

Chris Wood has been dominant this year for Nottingham Forest. He has scored 18 goals on an expected total of 10.6, while he has also scored three times on penalty kicks this year. Wood also had three assists this year. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has scored five times and added five assists. Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been solid, with four goals and two assists this year. Finally, Anthony Elanga has been great, coming in with three goals and eight assists this year.

Nottingham Forest has been solid on defense this year. They allow just 1.22 goals per game this year, with just 33 goals in 27 EPL games. The defense has been great at home this year. They have allowed just ten goals at home this year, good for .77 goals per game. They have six clean sheets at home this year, including in each of their last two games.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has continued to score well this year. They are scoring 1.96 goals per game over 27 games in the Premier League this year. Manchester City has scored goals in 24 of 27 EPL matches this year. They have also scored well on the road this year. They have scored in 13 of 14 road games this year, scoring 25 goals in their 14 road games, good for 1.79 goals per game.

Erling Haaland, who just signed a large contract extension, leads the way for Manchester City. He has scored 20 times this year, on an expected 19.7. He also has three assists this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has also played well this year. He has seven goals on an expected 4.7, while he has also added two assists. Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol has scored five times this year from his defensive position. Finally, Mateo Kovacic has scored four times this year on an expected 1.4 goals, while he has also added an assist this year.

Manchester City is allowing 1.37 goals per game this year. They have not been as good on the road on the defensive end of the pitch this year. They have allowed 20 goals in 14 away fixtures this year. That is good for 1.43 goals against per game. They have four clean sheets on the road this year, including in two of their last three road games.

Final Nottingham Forest-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Nottingham Forest has been hit and miss as of late. In their last six games, they are 2-1-3. Still, they have scored 13 goals in the last six games, but have given up 13 goals in those games as well. This year, over 50 percent of Nottingham Forest's games have gone over 2.5 goals, while 70 percent of Manchester City's games have gone over. This game will be another high-scoring game.

Final Nottingham Forest-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-176)