ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick as we head to the Midwest for this initial meeting between two teams for the first time this season. The Denver Nuggets (37-20) will visit the Indiana Pacers (32-23) in an exciting matchup on Monday's slate of action. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference, most recently losing 123-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The loss broke an extremely hot nine-game winning streak that they managed to keep through the All-Star break. Now, they'll look to start another winning streak as the road betting favorites.

The Indiana Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference right now, recently beating the Los Angeles Clipper 129-111. They've now won three games in a row while going 7-3 over their last 10 and putting themselves in great position for the rest of the season. They'll look to improve upon their home record in this one.

Here are the Nuggets-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Denver Nuggets: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -198

Indiana Pacers: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 214 (-112)

Under: 214 (-108)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Pacers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets were one of the NBA's hottest teams heading into the All-Star Break, just before getting their streak snapped by a big performance from Luka Doncic and the Lakers. Still, both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been playing at a high level as of late and this team is exceptionally dangerous when the pressure is lifted from Nikola Jokic's shoulders. If Jamal Murray can continue to shoot the ball at a high clip for the rest of the season, we could see a similar look to their championship season a couple years back.

Nikola Jokic currently ranks within the NBA's top-3 with his 29.4 PPG (third), 12.7 RPG (third), and 10.2 APG (second). He has a chance to become just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double during the Regular Season since teammate Russell Westbrook last did it in 2017. Christian Braun is shooting the team's highest FG% at 57.4%, making him one of their most reliable options in transition and around the rim. As long as they're able to keep up with the transition offense of the Pacers, they should be able to pick up this win and cover the spread handedly on the road.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have won three-straight games, but they're just 3-9 ATS during this recent stretch. Their games have been close, but they now own back-t0-back wins by 10 points or more over very solid teams like the Clippers and Grizzlies. Tyrese Haliburton recently notched his sixteenth double-double of the season with 29 points and 12 assists against the Clippers. Pascal Siakam remains as their leaders in points and rebounds, so it's safe to say the two have been complementing each other very well when they're both healthy and sharing the floor.

The Pacers could stand to win this game if they're able to be the more consistent team in transition. Both teams play very well on the defensive side, but Indiana may have to turn this into a track meet if they want to overcome Denver's lockdown defense in the paint. They did so against a similar look in the Memphis Grizzlies and they've managed to reach at least 125 points in their last three consecutive games. Look for them to continue this high-scoring run, especially at home where they're 16-9 on the season.

This will be an exciting tilt as both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the season at the moment. The All-Star break really seemed to rejuvenate both rosters and both Tyrese Haliburton and Nikola Jokic will be featured in this one as two of the NBA's best playmakers. While the Pacers have gone 12-12 ATS when playing at home this season, the Nuggets have gone a 13-15 ATS on the road.

It's also worth noting that the Denver Nuggets are 9-1 during their last 10 meetings against the Pacers, while only going 5-4 ATS during those games. With how well the Pacers have been scoring the ball over this recent run, it'll certainly take a collective effort from the Nuggets in order to grab the win in this one. The availability of Aaron Gordon for Denver will be a key factor and while he's listed as ‘probable,' his ability to rebound the ball and provide a body inside is what makes this Nuggets team so deep.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the size and ball movement of the Denver Nuggets as they cover this spread on the road.

Final Nuggets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -5 (-112)