The Thunder host the Nuggets in Game 2 on Wednesday! The Nuggets shocked the Thunder in Game 1 with Aaron Gordon hitting a game-winning shot for the Nuggets to take a 1-0 series lead. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Nuggets-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Nuggets didn't skip a beat after their blowout wins against the Clippers in Game 7 and Game 1 against the Thunder. Nikola Jokic scored 42 and 22 points, respectively, and Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray scored 22 and 2, respectively. Russell Westbrook has also been an X-factor off the bench. The Nuggets stole this game immediately and are set up well coming into Game 2 in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were shocked in Game 1 against the Nuggets and need a big performance in Game 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like the NBA MVP, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren need to step up well and have monster games because he can't do everything alone. Their defense has been elite, but the key is how they can slow down Jokic, especially coming into Game 2 at home.

Here are the Nuggets-Thunder NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Thunder Game 2 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense was great this season and has translated well into the postseason. They are fifth in scoring at 109.4 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and fifth in three-point percentage at 37.9%.

Five Nuggets have scored over double digits in the postseason. Nikola Jokic leads the team in points per game and assists with 26.3 points and 9.6 assists per game. Jamal Murray is second in scoring, averaging 22.6 points per game. Aaron Gordon rounds out the top three, averaging 19.3 points.

The Nuggets had one of the best offenses in the NBA all season, but they have faced more formidable defenses in the postseason with the Clippers and now the Thunder. This is going to be a big challenge once again in this game.

The Nuggets' defense has been inconsistent during the postseason. They are 12th in points allowed, at 109.6 per game, 14th in field goal defense, 47.7%, and ninth in three-point defense, 36.9%, from behind the arc.

Jokic leads in rebounds at 12.9 per game and is second in the postseason only to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic is also the best shot blocker on the team, averaging one block per game. Three players are averaging at least one steal for their on-ball defense, and Jokic also dominates there, averaging 2.1 steals per game.

Jokic does everything for the Nuggets and is the biggest key on defense, just as much as on offense, and that hasn't changed in the postseason. The Thunder are struggling to guard Jokic, but they have the players to guard everyone else, so it will be interesting to watch in this game.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder's offense was great in the first round and picked up where they left off in Game 1. In the postseason, they are second in scoring at 119.8 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 44.9%, and 14th in three-point percentage at 32.1%.

Only three Thunder players average over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star and the engine that drives this offense. As the MVP favorite, he averages 28.8 points per game and contributes 6.4 assists. Jalen Williams is second in scoring at 21.8 points per game, and then Holmgren rounds out the top three with 17.8 points.

The Thunder have playmakers on offense, but they need more production because the top three players can't do it alone. They should find some success in this game.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year, but they need more help. They are sixth in scoring defense at 104.6 points per game, first in field goal defense at 42.1%, and second in three-point defense at 30.6%.

The Thunder's frontcourt has been a tremendous strength, but they have a massive challenge against Jokic. Hartenstein is the rebounding leader, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game, while Holmgren is the block leader, averaging three. Oklahoma City's on-ball defense has also been excellent, with six different defenders averaging at least one steal, and Caruso is the leader, averaging 2.8 per game.

This defense can shut down any offense in the NBA. They are facing a massive challenge against Jokic. However, they have the tools for it and should show up and play well in this game, where they need to bounce back and tie the series.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder were punched in the mouth by the Nuggets, especially with how well Jokic played in Game 1. However, they should have a massive bounce-back game. They have the defense and playmakers and should win this game by double digits. The Thunder win and cover to tie this series.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -11 (-110)