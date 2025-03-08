ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-Texas.

Here we go. This is one of the two biggest bubble games on Saturday in college basketball. One is Ohio State-Indiana, and this is the other main bubble showcase. Two teams are squarely on the bubble, right near the NCAA Tournament cut line. Oklahoma and Texas know that a win hardly guarantees anything in terms of reaching the NCAA Tournament, but that a loss means the loser is in huge trouble one week before Selection Sunday.

Given how deep and competitive the SEC is and has been this season, it will be hard to get one win at the upcoming SEC Tournament, let alone two or three wins. Therefore, winning this game here — which would set up the SEC Tournament — is absolutely essential. The winner of this game probably makes the NCAA Tournament with one win at the SEC Tournament. The loser certainly has to win twice, if not three times, at the SEC Tournament to get in. The loser might not be fully eliminated from the bubble chase, but it's definitely a situation in which the loser has to have a huge week at the SEC Tournament. The winner has much more margin for error compared to the loser, but the larger picture for both Oklahoma and Texas is that they need at least two wins before Selection Sunday. Doing basic math, the loser of this game will have a very hard time getting there. Call this game a bubble survivor struggle between teams led by hot-seat head coaches Porter Moser (OU) and Rodney Terry (UT). This will be intense.

Oklahoma: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

Texas: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma needs this game very badly. The Sooners just did hammer Missouri, showing that for all of their struggles in the SEC this season, they are still fighting hard and are making themselves difficult to beat. There was a time earlier in the season in which Oklahoma was getting blown out regularly, and it wasn't showing it could take an opponent's best punch. That feeling has receded right now, and coach Porter Moser — who knows he is very much on the hot seat — seems to know that he has to get more out of his players and find a way to elicit more energy on defense. If the version of Oklahoma which showed up against Missouri can reappear here against Texas, Oklahoma should win the game. Given that the Sooners are getting 5.5 points, the Mizzou version of the Sooners should very easily cover the spread.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma is not going to play nearly as well against Texas as it did versus Missouri. The Sooners have struggled against Texas head to head in recent years. They don't play well on the road and have found it extremely difficult to grab SEC road wins this season. They won at Arkansas and haven't won in any other road venue in the SEC. The Sooners have built a reputation under Porter Moser of coming close but not quite finishing the job. That's the last kind of team any bettor should be backing.

Final Oklahoma-Texas Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma's awful SEC track record makes us lean to Texas, but in truth, neither team can or should be trusted. Pass.

Final Oklahoma-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -5.5