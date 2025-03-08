ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss-Florida.

It's an exciting time to be an SEC fan in college basketball. The conference could get three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if the chips fall in a specific way. If the Houston Cougars lose at least one game before Selection Sunday, that will open the door for Florida to become a No. 1 seed. Tennessee and Alabama are also in the hunt for a top seed, trying to join Auburn as an SEC team on the one line when Selection Sunday rolls around on March 16. Florida is viewed to have the best current odds of getting a second No. 1 seed in addition to Auburn's firmly-established top seed. Tennessee and Alabama are jockeying for leverage behind the Gators. On Saturday, Alabama visits Auburn. If the Crimson Tide win that game, Florida will face more pressure to have to win this game against Ole Miss in order to maintain its No. 1 seed position.

College basketball fans will eagerly follow this drama involving three SEC teams pursuing two potential No. 1 seeds. Next week's SEC Tournament could be one of the best conference tournaments of all time, given how many high-end teams will be competing for a tournament title and some big bracket prizes along the way. Florida and Ole Miss get one more chance to snag a quality win before heading off to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is playing well right now. The Rebels just defeated Tennessee earlier this week, and they did so after trailing by seven points early in the second half. Keep in mind that Tennessee had a lot to play for in that game — SEC Tournament seeding, yes, but more notably, a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss was able to come back from a three-possession deficit in the second half and outplay the Vols down the stretch. One of the more conspicuous and pleasant aspects of the Rebels' upset win was that they dominated the glass against a Tennessee team which prides itself on its effort. Ole Miss outhustled and outworked Tennessee and took the fight to the Vols down the stretch. The win was great, but the way Ole Miss gained the win was even more impressive. If Ole Miss fights like that in this game against Florida, the Rebels should certainly cover the double-digit point spread.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gators are at home, and they are playing on Senior Night in front of what will be a loud and emotional home crowd in Gainesville. Florida just did beat Texas A&M and Alabama back to back, with Alabama being on the road. Florida has beaten Auburn and Alabama away from home. No team in the country has a pair of road wins better than those two. Florida looks like a No. 1 seed and wants to get that reward on Selection Sunday. Nothing is going to get in Florida's way in this game. The Gators will roll, playing a strong game and developing a level of momentum Ole Miss won't be able to stop.

Our lean is to Ole Miss, but the Gators have been covering a lot of spreads. Maybe sit back here and wait for a live betting angle.

Final Ole Miss-Florida Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss +10.5