Povich and Gore face off in D.C. in the series finale! This is the series finale between the two DMV-based teams. They are playing very similarly, but the Nationals won the first game in this series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Nationals prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Nationals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -112

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

TV: MLBN/MASN/MASN2

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a slow start compared to 2025, where they have a 9-13 record and have lost three of their previous four games and two straight. Their offense was a top-10 unit last year but has fallen to mediocre this season. The pitching has fallen and is the worst in the MLB this year. The Orioles have so much talent behind the plate. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill (out with injury), Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, but Zach Eflin (out with an injury) and Tomoyuki Sugano have stood out despite their struggles. The Orioles have started the year slowly, but they have talent and can go on a run, especially if they get healthier.

The Orioles are starting Cade Povich on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 6.38 ERA, and a 2.07 WHIP. He has allowed 16 runs on 30 hits with eight walks and 18 strikeouts through 18.1 innings across his four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.3. The Orioles are also 1-3 in his four starts. Povich started the season playing well, but recently has struggled to find consistency. This is still a decent matchup because the Nationals are unimpressive behind the plate this season.

The Orioles' offense has fallen off recently after being one of the best in the MLB last year. They are 22nd in batting average at .224 after finishing with a .250 last season. Cedric Mullins is the best player despite the offense having a lot of balance overall. Mullins leads in batting average with .290, home runs with six, RBI with 19, OBP at .443, and total hits with 20. This offense has been stuck in a rut and desperately needs to perform well. This is a massive challenge against Gore on the mound for the Nationals because he is their best pitcher, so the Orioles need all hands on deck for this matchup.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals struggled toward a 71-91 record last year, and they have won three of their previous four games, for a 10-13 record. Their bats were okay at best last season and have been below average this season. The Nationals have struggled on the mound, and not much has changed from last season to this one because it's one of the worst pitching staffs in the league. CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe, Keibert Ruiz, Luis Garcia Jr., James Wood, and Paul DeJong are solid in the batting rotation. MacKenzie Gore and Mitchell Parker have been the two best pitchers for the Nationals this season. The Nationals have talent, but consistency will be a significant issue all year, and it's been an issue coming into this game.

The Nationals are starting Gore on the mound, and he has a 2-2 record, a 3.41 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. Gore has allowed 11 runs on 27 hits with eight walks and 45 strikeouts through 29 innings across his five starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 5.6. Gore has been the best pitcher for the Nationals and should cause many issues for the Orioles this season. This will be an X-factor in this game for the Nationals.

The offense for the Nationals is below the middle of the pack in the MLB with a .237 batting average after finishing last season with a .243 average. Ruiz, Lowe, and Wood have stood out the most for the Nationals on offense this season. Ruiz leads in batting average with .329, OBP at .378, and in total hits with 25. Then, Lowe leads in RBI with 19, and Wood leads in home runs with seven. This offense has talent, but the consistency has been a significant issue all season.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Nationals will cover and potentially win outright with Gore on the mound. They also play better as a team and are more trustworthy on offense. The Nationals cover and win outright at home.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals +1.5 (-170)