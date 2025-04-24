ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles hit the road as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Orioles head into Thursday at 9-14 on the year, which places them in last in the AL East. The Orioles face the Nationals in the last game of a three-game series on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Tigers come into the series at 15-10 on the year. They just faced the Padres in a three-game series, winning two of them. That includes the Tigers shutting out the Padres in the final game of the series.

Orioles-Tigers Projected Starters

Brandon Young vs. Casey Mize

Brandon Young (0-0) with a 6.75 ERA and a 2.50 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Young went four innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up three runs, but take the no-decision as the Orioles defeated the Reds.

Away Splits: Brandon Young has not pitched on the road yet this year.

Casey Mize (3-1) with a 2.22 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

Last Start: Mize went seven innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up just one run in a win over the Royals.

Home Splits: Mise is 2-0 at home with a 1.38 ERA and a .170 opponent batting average.

Here are the Orioles-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Tigers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +110

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: MASN2/FDSNDT

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins leads the way for the Orioles. He is hitting .297 with a .441 OBP. Mullins has five doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Heston Kjerstad has been solid this year. He is hitting .245 with a .293 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Further, Tyler O'Neill has been solid this year. He is hitting just .215 with a .284 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, ten RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Adley Rutschman has also been solid this year. He is hitting .214 with a .313 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .239 with a .280 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson leads the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .264 with a .373 OBP. Torkelson has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIS, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Zach McKinstry has hit well this year. He is hitting .311 with a .416 OBP. McKinstry has two doubles, three triples, a home run, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Dillon Dingler. Dingler is hitting .277 with a .288 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and six runs scored.

Kerry Carpenter has also been solid this year. He is hitting .299 with a .321 OBP. He had three doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Trey Sweeney has also been productive this year. He is hitting just .205 with a .275 OBP, but has two doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored. Finally, Riley Greene is hitting .229 this year. He has four doubles, three home runs, ten RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Brandon Young will be making the second start of his career in this game. He was not great in his first start of his career. He had an ERA+ of 60 and a FIP of 7.03. Both levels are worse than the average pitcher in the majors. Now he is making his first road start. In his minor league career, Young did not pitch nearly as well on the road. Meanwhile, Casey Mize has been great this year. Outside of giving up four runs in 5.2 innings to the Twins, he has pitched 18.2 innings, giving up two runs. Further, he has given up just two runs in 13 innings at home this year. The current members of the Orioles also have not hit well against Mize. They have hit just .208 with four of the six batters not having a hit against Mize. Ryan O'Hearn has the only RBI against Mize, coming on a solo home run, while Cedric Mullins has two hits against Mize. Still, Mize is the much better pitcher in this one, and the Tigers have been the better-hitting team. Take the Tigers in this one.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-130)