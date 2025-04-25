ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles continue their series in Detroit as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Orioles head into the series at 10-14 on the year, which places them in last in the AL East. In their most recent series, the Orioles lost two of three games to the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the Tigers enter the series at 15-10 on the year, which places them in first place in the AL Central. In their most recent series, the Tigers took two of three from the San Diego Padres.

The Orioles and Tigers will play game one of the series on Friday.

Orioles-Tigers Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs. Jackson Jobe

Charlie Morton (0-5) with a 10.89 ERA and a 2.23 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Morton went 2.1 innings, giving up seven hits, four walks, and a home run. He would strike out just two batters and give up seven runs in a loss to the Reds.

Away Splits: Morton is 0-2 on the road this year with an 8.64 ERA and a .314 opponent batting average.

Jackson Jobe (2-0) with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: Jobe went five innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would strike out five batters and give up just one run in a win over the Royals.

Home Splits: Jobe is 1-0 at home with a 2.70 ERA and a .147 opponent batting average.

Here are the Orioles-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Tigers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline: +105

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 8.5 (-130)

Under: 8.5 (+110)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: MASN2/FDSNDT

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins leads the way for the Orioles. He is hitting .295 with a .443 OBP. Mullins has five doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Heston Kjerstad has been solid this year. He is hitting .228 with a .274 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Further, Tyler O'Neill has been solid this year. He is hitting just .215 with a .284 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, ten RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Adley Rutschman has also been solid this year. He is hitting .205 with a .300 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .230 with a .278 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson leads the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .264 with a .373 OBP. Torkelson has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIS, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Zach McKinstry has hit well this year. He is hitting .311 with a .416 OBP. McKinstry has two doubles, three triples, a home run, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Dillon Dingler. Dingler is hitting .277 with a .288 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and six runs scored.

Kerry Carpenter has also been solid this year. He is hitting .299 with a .321 OBP. He had three doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Trey Sweeney has also been productive this year. He is hitting just .205 with a .275 OBP, but has two doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored. Finally, Riley Greene is hitting .229 this year. He has four doubles, three home runs, ten RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Charlie Morton has struggled heavily this year. He has given up four or more runs in all five of his starts and taken the loss in all five starts as well. Further, Morton has given up six or more hits in four os his five starts, given up a home run in four of his five starts, and given up two walks in four of his five starts. Current members of the Tigers have also hit well against Morton. They are 11-46 with two RBIs. Gleyber Torres has the most experience against Morton, going 6-23 with two doubles, two walks, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Jackson Jobe has been great this year. The Tigers have won all four games he has started this year, and in the last three games, Jobe has pitched 16 innings, giving up three earned runs. That is good for a 1.69 ERA in the last three games. Jobe has not faced the Orioles before in his young career, but with how well he is pitching, he will lead the Tigers to a victory in this one.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-125)