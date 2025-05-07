ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Baltimore Orioles look to pick up the win on the road in Minnesota when they take on the Twins in game two of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick.

Orioles-Twins Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs Simeon Woods Richardson

Charlie Morton – (0-6) with a 9.76 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Morton took the loss in his last start, where he gave up three earned runs on three hits while striking out only two across 3.2 innings.

2025 Road Splits: Morton has been dreadful on the road so far this season, where he is 0-3 with an 8.25 ERA and 2.08 WHIP across 12 innings.

Simeon Woods Richardson – (2-2) with a 4.03 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

2025 Home Splits: Woods Richardson has pitched great at home in his two starts, where he is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 10.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Twins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +122

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Charlie Morton and the Orioles offense are primed to outduel Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins on Wednesday, thanks to a blend of veteran savvy and offensive upside. Morton, despite a rough start to 2025, has a history of bouncing back and delivering quality outings, especially when his back is against the wall. While his current ERA is high, Morton’s track record suggests he can make adjustments, and the Twins’ offense presents an ideal matchup: Minnesota ranks near the bottom of the league in key offensive categories and has struggled mightily in clutch situations, failing to produce when it matters most. Morton’s ability to induce ground balls and limit hard contact could neutralize a Twins lineup that has been inconsistent and lacks the firepower to capitalize on mistakes.

On the offensive side, Baltimore’s lineup is due for positive regression. While the Orioles have struggled overall, they remain above average in home runs and have several key players, like Cedric Mullins, performing at a high level. Woods Richardson, meanwhile, has had trouble pitching deep into games, failing to complete five innings in any of his last six starts and often struggling with command and endurance. This sets up the Orioles to capitalize against the Twins’ bullpen, especially if their bats start to heat up as expected. If Baltimore’s core hitters can find their rhythm, they have the tools to break through against Woods Richardson and secure a win.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Simeon Woods Richardson and the Minnesota Twins are well-positioned to top Charlie Morton and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, thanks to a combination of solid pitching and a surging offense. Woods Richardson has quietly put together a strong start to his season, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 29 innings. He’s been particularly effective at Target Field, going 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in home starts, and his ability to limit damage early in games has given the Twins a chance to win each time out. In contrast, Morton has struggled mightily, entering the matchup with an 0-6 record and a 9.76 ERA, allowing 31 hits and 25 earned runs in just over 20 innings. The Orioles’ bullpen hasn’t fared much better, ranking near the bottom of the league in ERA, which should give Minnesota’s bats plenty of opportunities.

Offensively, the Twins are coming off a 9-1 rout of Baltimore, highlighted by home runs from Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, and have scored 133 runs with a .236 team average so far this year. Minnesota’s lineup is getting healthier, with key contributors like Royce Lewis and Willi Castro returning, and the team has shown it can capitalize on struggling pitching staffs like Baltimore’s. With Woods Richardson’s steady hand on the mound and the offense heating up, the Twins are favored by oddsmakers and projected to continue their winning ways against a reeling Orioles squad.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins will edge out the Orioles on Wednesday, with Simeon Woods Richardson delivering a strong, efficient outing against a struggling Baltimore lineup. Woods Richardson’s command and ability to limit hard contact will keep the Orioles’ bats in check, while Minnesota’s offense, fueled by timely hitting from Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, will capitalize on Charlie Morton’s ongoing struggles. Expect the Twins to secure a solid win, continuing their momentum and exploiting Baltimore’s pitching vulnerabilities.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-144), Over 9 (-120)