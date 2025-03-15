ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have identical records and are playing very similarly. They need a win to gain momentum and move up the Eastern Conference standings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Pacers are 36-28 and broke a recent three-game losing streak. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against almost any team in the NBA. If they could pull it off in Milwaukee, this would be a giant win.

The Bucks are 37-28 and broke a recent three-game losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who makes everything work for the Bucks, and when you add in Damian Lillard, it becomes one of the best duos in the NBA. They can ride those two plus overwhelm the Pacers with their depth. This big win is where they can get breathing room in the standings.

Here are the Pacers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Bucks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +144

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has consistently been one of the best in the NBA. They are 10th in scoring, at 116.4 points per game, third in field-goal percentage, 48.9%, and eighth in three-point percentage, 36.8%.

Six different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.8 points per game. Haliburton is up next in scoring with 18.5 points per game. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 8.9 per game. They are among the best passing teams in the NBA, averaging 29.2 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have also provided some good depth for the Pacers, helping to create an offense that is flushed with balance and has a lot of different options to score on the Bucks against.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled on defense this year, and their offense has had to do most of the heavy lifting. They are 19th in scoring defense, allowing 115.4 points per game, 26th in field-goal defense, at 47.6%, and 12th in three-point defense, at 35.7%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a solid frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.2 per game, and Turner is the blocks leader with 1.9 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players average at least one steal and Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers on their roster, but this defense has struggled to find consistency. This is a massive challenge against Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee offense. The Pacers are in for a long game on this side of the court and do not offer much resistance against this offense.

The Bucks have a lot of talent on this offense, pushing them to the top half of the NBA. They are 13th in scoring with 114.8 points per game, fifth in field-goal percentage (48.2%), and second in three-point shooting (38.4%) from behind the arc.

This offense has a lot of balance, too, with seven Bucks players averaging more than double digits. Antetokounmpo makes almost everything with the Bucks work on offense. He is the scoring leader, averaging 30.5 points per game. Lillard is the engine that makes the offense go, leading the team in ball movement, averaging 7.3 assists per game. He is also the second-leading scorer on the offense, averaging 25.4 points per game. The Bucks also average 25.2 assists per team.

This offense is loaded and red-hot and they get a giant matchup advantage against the Pacers. The Pacers don't offer much resistance on defense and Antetokounmpo is a matchup nightmare for them.

The Bucks' defense has been excellent this season, and there's an argument about whether it's better than their offense. They are 12th in points allowed with 112.4 per game, second in field-goal percentage defense with 45.3% from the field, and ninth in three-point percentage with 35.1% from behind the arc.

They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 12.1 per game, while Lopez leads the team in blocks with 1.9 per game and Antetokounmpo is second with 1.2 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid. Four players average at least one steal and Kevin Porter Jr. is the leader with 1.3 per game.

The Bucks have one of the best defenses in the NBA and can ultimately slow down the Pacers. Haliburton and Siakam are great, but the Bucks are a buzzsaw on defense and are more trustworthy.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Pacers have the offense to put up a fight, but the Bucks are more complete. Milwaukee shuts down Indiana and wins and covers thanks to Antetokounmpo.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -4 (-108)