It is game two of a three-game series as the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Padres enter the series at 7-0 on the year, the second-best record in all of baseball. They had a four-game sweep of the Braves, followed by a three-game sweep of the Guaridans to open their season. Meanwhile, the Cubs enter the series at 5-4 on the year. They lost their first two games in Japan to the Dodgers before taking two of four over the Diamondbacks. Since, then, they have swept the Athletics.

Padres-Cubs Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd

Nick Pivtta (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.14 WHIP

Last Start: Pivetta went seven innings in his last start, giving up one hit and striking out four batters. He would not give up a run in a winning effort over the Braves,

Away Splits: This will be the first road start of the year for Pivetta. He was 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA on the road last year.

Matthew Boyd (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Boyd went five innings, giving up three walks and four hits. He would not give up a run but took the no-decision as the Cubs lost to the Diamondbacks.

Home Splits: Boyd has not pitched at home this year, but last year was 101 in four starts with a 2.25 ERA.

Padres-Cubs MLB odds

MLB Odds: Padres-Cubs Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: 7 (-106)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 7 (-106)

Under: 7 (-114)

How to Watch Padres vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: SDPA/MARQ

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Padres order is led by Fernando Tatis Jr and he has hit well this year. He is hitting .423 this year while also having four walks, a double, a home run, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Tatis has also stolen five bases. Hitting behind Tatis are Luis Arraez and Manny Machado to round out the top of the order. Arraez is hitting just .148, but has a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Machado is hitting .400 this year with three doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored. He has also stolen four bases.

Meanwhile, the middle of the order starts with Jackson Merrill. He is hitting .417 with two home runs, a double, eight RBIS and five runs scored. Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts hit behind Merrill. Cronenworth is hitting .263 with a home run, two RBIS, and six runs scored. Bogaerts is hitting .227 with two doubles, three RBIS, and four runs scored.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the order for the Cubs is home to Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Kyle Tucker. He is hitting just .184 this year but has a .304 on-base percentage. Further, Happ has a double, a home run, five RBIs, and has scored six times. Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .275 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Kyle Tucker rounds out the top of the order. He has hit .324 this year with a .444 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, two stolen bases, and ten runs scored.

Justin Turner hits in the middle of the order. Turner is hitting just .200 but has a .333 OBP. He has two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored this year. Turner is followed by Dansby Swanson and Nico Horner. Dansby Swanson hits in the middle of the lineup. He is hitting .222 with a .282 OBP. Swanson has two home runs and three doubles to pair with hit six RBIs and five runs scored. Hoerner is hitting .333 with a .407 OBP. He has three RBIs, three stolen bases, and five runs scored.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Nick Pivetta was amazing in his first start of the year. He faced the minimum of 21 batters through his seven innings. He gave up the only hit in the third inning, but a fielder's choice and then double play would keep him at the minimum number of batters. Current Cubs have hit well against Pivetta. They are 17-60 with three home runs and seven RBIs though. Meanwhile, Matthew Boyd was also great in his first outing. Further, he has been better against the Padres. They have hit just .209 against him with only one home run and five RBIs. Pivetta struggled on the road last year, while Boyd was solid at home. Take the Cubs here.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (-112)