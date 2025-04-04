ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our final betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate as we head out West for the final game of this three-game season series. The New Orleans Pelicans (21-55) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (46-30) as L.A. looks to close the season series with a 3-0 sweep. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Lakers prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans are fourteenth in the Western Conference, most recently falling 114-98 against the Los Angeles Clippers. They've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games and while this final stretch won't mean anything to them, they can certainly spoil the Lakers' party with a win in this one.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently fourth in the Western Conference, leading the Golden State Warriors by just one game. They lost to the Warriors last night 123-116 and they'll need to get a win back on their record if they want to remain comfortable within their playoff positioning.

Here are the Pelicans-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Lakers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +590

Los Angeles Lakers: -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports, Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why the Pelicans Will Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are already looking towards next season as they're hobbling towards the finish line with a makeshift roster from what they began the season with. With Brandon Ingram gone, Zion Williamson sitting the remainder of the season, and CJ McCollum doing the same, the Pelicans have been looking towards players like Jose Alvarado and Bruce Brown to guide them in finishing this season strong. Alvarado managed 17 points in their last outing and while it wasn't enough to get the win, it's promising to see players like him earn valuable minutes off the bench.



It looks as though Jordan Hawkins will also miss this game due to injury, so the Pelicans will be pressed to find scoring options with their bench players thrust into starting roles for these final few games. Given where the Lakers are in the standings, the Pelicans may have trouble stopping them on the defensive end of the floor, but they can certainly make an effort in scoring the ball with Kelly Olynyk in the low block and drawing fouls on the Lakers' bigs to hopefully succeed at the line.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers lost another close game against the Golden State Warriors and they need to choose their losses carefully as their playoff positioning hinges on these last few games. LeBron James had another 30-point outing against Stephen Curry and it was clear the game meant something for the Lakers at home and trying to lock-in their playoff position. Austin Reaves also had a monster performance and they should be able to get a win back on their record as double-digit betting favorites in this one.

Austin Reaves: top five for the franchise 🎯



Luka Doncic was also in his bag against the Golden State Warriors, but the Lakers would like to see him a bit more aggressive down the stretch in driving towards the rim and trying to draw foul shots. They'll also want to focus on keeping their stars healthy and avoiding injury ahead of the postseason, so the Lakers will try to gain a comfortable lead early in order to give their deeper bench players a chance to gain some valuable minutes as the regular season winds down.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick

There's not much to be excited about the New Orleans Pelicans as it stands and they're coming into this game without much chance to knock the Lakers off in this spot. Los Angeles, on the other hand, will need this win to separate themselves from the Warriors in the standings, so expect an all-out effort from the Lakers as they try to grow a lead and pull away from this game early.

The Pelicans won't have a viable defender to guard Luka Doncic or LeBron James as the Lakers will have an overall size advantage against the Pelicans. This matchup is tailor made for the diverse scoring of Austin Reaves and he's likely to see some success scoring the ball if he can get into another scoring rhythm. For our prediction, let's play it safe and roll with the Lakers to cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -13.5 (-112)