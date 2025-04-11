ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Phillies come into the series at 8-4, which is tied for first place in the NL East. Still, they lost two of three to the Braves before heading into this series. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals come into the game at 5-7 on the year, which is good for this in the NL Central. They also lost two of three in their series with the Pirates. The Phillies and Cardinals will play game one of the series on Friday.

Phillies-Cardinals Projected Starters

Christopher Sanchez vs. Miles Mikolas

Christopher Sanchez (0-0) with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Sanchez went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would give up four runs while striking out nine. Still, Sanchez took the no-decision as the Phillies won the game 8-7.

Away Splits: Sanchez has not pitched on the road yet this year. Last year, he was 4-6 on the road with a 5.02 ERA and a .307 opponent batting average.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) with an 11.25 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Mikolas went just 2.2 innings, giving up 11 hits and a walk. He would strike out one batter, but also give up nine runs with eight earned in a loss to the Red Sox.

Home Splits: Mikolas is 0-0 at home with a 3.38 ERA and a .118 opponent batting average.

Here are the Phillies-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cardinals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -154

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 PM ET/ 11:15 AM PT

TV: NBCSP+/FDSNMW

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies have hit well this year. They are hitting .257 as a team with a .355 OBP. Further, they have scored 56 runs in 12 games. Kyle Schwarber has led the way this year. He is hitting .283 with a .411 OBP. He has a double, a triple, six home runs, and 12 RBIs this year. He has also scored 12 times already this year. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is having a stellar season. He is hitting .273 with a .333 OBP. He has three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs scored. Further, Edmundo Sosa has been solid when in the lineup. He is hitting .458 with a .480 OBP. Sosa has four doubles, six RBIs, and four runs scored.

Bryce Harper has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He has already scored seven times this year. Harper is hitting .267 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs, and two stolen bases as well. Meanwhile, Trea Turner is hitting .270 with a .372 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, two RBIs, and six runs scored. Finally, Max Kepler has hit .237 with a .356 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, an RBI, and seven runs scored.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have hit .278 this year with 72 runs scored in just 12 games. Still, one of their top bats is out of the lineup, as Ivan Herrera with his four home runs and 11 RBIs is on the IL. Still, Brendan Donavan has been solid this year. He is hitting .375 with a .415 OBP. He has three doubles, two home runs, and ten RBIs. Donovan has also scored seven times. Lars Nootbaar has scored ten runs this year. He is hitting .271 with a .386 OBP. Nootbaar has a double, two home runs, and six RBIs as well. Meanwhile, Victor Scott II is having a solid year. He is hitting .286 with a .354 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Nolan Arenado has also played well this year. He is hitting .310 this year with a .420 OBP. Arenado has three doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. Finally, Masyn Winn is hitting .222 but has a home run, three RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers coming into this game have had their fair share of struggles already this year. Still, the Phillies are 2-0 with Sanchez on the mound, while the Cardinals are 0-2 with Mikolas on the mound so far this year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have struggled against Christopher Sanchez. They have just one hit in 13 at-bats, a single. They do not have a run, a walk, or an extra-base hit and have struck out four times. The Phillies have hit well against Miles Mikolas. They have 180 at-bats, hitting .272 with a .292 OBP. Further, they have seven home runs and 20 RBIs in that time. Bryce Harper has gone eight for 23 with two doubles, two home runs, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is six for 28 with a double, two home runs, and three RBIs. Take the Phillies in this one.

Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-154)