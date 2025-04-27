ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Dodgers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a real chance to win their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. After Paul Skenes dominated the Dodgers on Friday in a convincing win, the Bucs were able to gain the upper hand in the second game of this three-game set. They had a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning with men on base and a chance to add to their lead. However, Pittsburgh couldn't get any insurance. In the bottom of the seventh, Shohei Ohtani tied the game with an RBI double. Then, in the bottom of the eighth in a 4-4 tie, Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez both homered — Kike's blast coming with two men on base — to give Los Angeles four runs and an 8-4 win. The Pirates have weirdly but genuinely given the Dodgers a tough time at Dodger Stadium in recent years, and they still have a chance to win this series on Sunday, but it could be the case that Pittsburgh missed its best chance to ultimately win this series. Let's see what happens next.

Pirates-Dodgers Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs Tyler Glasnow

Bailey Falter (1-2) has had a rough ride this season. The former Philadelphia Phillie can't seem to put it all together on a consistent basis. He has his moments — he dominated the Washington Nationals earlier this month — but he hasn't been able to maintain good form. Now he goes up against the loaded Dodgers, in one of the toughest assignments he will have all season long.

Last Start: April 22 at LA Angels — 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Tyler Glasnow (1-0) was taken out of the game at Texas last weekend with leg cramps. Let's see if his body holds up here. It's hard to imagine that Glasnow will pitch six or more innings in this game. If he can give Dave Roberts five good innings, the Dodgers would probably take it. Given that the Dodgers figure to score some runs in this game, a five-inning, one-run game from Glasnow should be more than enough to help LA win.

Last Start: April 20 at Texas Rangers — 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: +265

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh has bothered the Dodgers, as it often does in Los Angeles. It's hard to explain, but it's true. Pittsburgh relaxes when it comes to LA. It knows it is playing with house money and it goes for it. The Pirates play fearlessly. They act like an underdog in the best sense: feisty, scrappy, unafraid. It serves them well.

Dodger pitcher Tyler Glasnow's body continues to bark at him. Glasnow can't stay healthy. It's a situation in which the Bucs could get to Glasnow for several runs and win a 5-4 type of ballgame.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have lost a lot of games this past week. They lost three in a row before snapping their streak on Saturday. They are way too good to mess around and lose a series at home to the Pirates. The Glasnow-versus-Falter pitching matchup is heavily stacked in their favor. There's a reason why Dodgers minus-1.5 runs on the run line is priced at -160. It's the obvious bet to make here.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers cashed minus-1.5 on Saturday. Go back to the well here. Bailey Falter will not save Pittsburgh.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5