Two NL Central rivals start a weekend series as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Reds prediction and pick.

The Pirates enter the game at 5-8 on the year, currently in fourth place in the NL Central. They just took two of three from the St. Louis Cardinals in their last series. In the final game of the series the two teams would go without a run through the first nine innings, forcing extra innings. After a scoreless 10th and 11th inning, the Cardinals got on the board in the top of the 12th. In the bottom of the inning, Tommy Pham would tie the game. This would lead to a 13th inning, where Joey Bart would hit a walk-off single to win the game for the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also 5-8 on the year, which ties them for fourth in the NL Central with the Pirates. TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz, and Gavin Lux all drove in runs in to give the Reds the 5-0 lead. The Giants would get one back in the fourth inning, but Austin Wynns would drive in another run in the top of the sixth to make it 6-1. In the bottom of the inning, the Giants would scored four runs, and then, tie the game on a home run in the eighth. This would lead to extra innings where Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off home run to win the game for the Giants.

Pirates-Reds Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs. Brady Singer

Bailey Falter (0-1) with an 8.10 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: Falter went four innings, giving up seven hits, one walk, and two home runs. He would strike out five batters, but give up seven runs in a 10-4 loss to the Yankees.

Away Splits: Falter is 0-0 on the road this year with a 3.00 ERA and a .304 opponent batting average.

Brady Singer (2-0) with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: Singer went five innings, giving up nine hits and a walk. He would strike out seven, but five up five runs, with just three earned. Still, he would take the win over the Brewers.

Home Splits: Singer is 1-0 at home with a 0.00 ERA. He has pitched seven innings, giving up just one his and two walks at home this year.

Here are the Pirates-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Reds Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +134

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the top of the order for the Pirates. He is hitting .239 with a .314 OBP. Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run, five RBIs, two stolen bases, and seven runs scored. Sitting behind Hayes is Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds is hitting .196 with a .281 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Oneil Cruz. Cruz is hitting .211 with a .360 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, five RBIs, seven stolen bases, and five runs scored.

Joey Bart starts the middle of the order. He is hitting .282 with a .378 OBP. Bart has a triple, a double, a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Further, Andrew McCutchen comes in hitting .267 with a .333 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored this year. Finally, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa has hit well this year. He is hitting .300 with a .391 OBP. He has a double, four RBIs, and six runs scored this year.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz leads the way for the Reds. He is hitting .250 with a .291 OBP. He has three doubles, two home runs, two stolen bases, and eight runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario is not hitting well, but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .140 with a .208 OBP. He has a double and five RIBs. Further, Gavin Lux also had five RBIs this year. He is hitting .227 with a .306 OBP. He has three doubles and two runs scored.

Matt McLain has scored runs well this year. He has seven runs scored, while hitting .214 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Final Pirates-Reds Prediction & Pick

Pitching will be the difference in this game. Brady Singer has been solid this year, but current Pirates have hit .306 off him with six RBI, but just three extra base hits in 36 at-bats. Bailey Falter has struggled heavily already this year, and current members of the Reds have hammered him. In 47 at-bats they have hit .404 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. Take the Reds in this one.

Final Pirates-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-158)