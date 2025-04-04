ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday, April 4, in a matchup with playoff implications for Detroit. The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham’s stellar 25.7 points and 9.2 assists per game, aim to secure their third straight win and complete a season sweep of Toronto. Detroit’s balanced attack, featuring Jalen Duren’s dominance on the boards and Malik Beasley’s sharpshooting, makes them formidable. Toronto, despite a challenging season, has won four of its last five games and will be taking on Portland on Thursday night, coming into this back-to-back. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl anchor the Raptors’ efforts, but injuries to key players could hinder their momentum. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Detroit boasts a strong defensive unit, ranking in the top 10 in critical areas such as opponent field goal percentage (46.37%, 7th) and three-point defense (34.99%, 5th). Their ability to limit Toronto's inefficient offense, which ranks 26th in overall scoring efficiency, will be key. Cade Cunningham, averaging 25.7 points and 9.2 assists per game, anchors Detroit’s offense with elite playmaking and scoring versatility. Additionally, Jalen Duren’s rebounding dominance (41.21 total rebounds per game, 1st in the league) should control the glass against a Raptors team that struggles defensively in transition and rebounding.

Toronto enters the matchup short-handed, with Scottie Barnes listed as questionable due to a lingering hand injury and several other players either resting or out. The Raptors have struggled offensively, particularly in creating efficient scoring opportunities, ranking last in points per possession on on-ball plays. With their playoff hopes extinguished and focus shifting toward draft positioning, Toronto lacks motivation compared to Detroit’s playoff push. The Pistons’ balanced attack and defensive prowess make them likely to exploit Toronto’s depleted roster and inconsistent shooting. Expect Detroit to capitalize on their advantages and cover the spread comfortably as they aim to solidify their postseason standing.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Raptors are riding a wave of momentum, having won four of their last five games. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl have been pivotal, with Barnes averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, while Poeltl adds an efficient 14.6 points on 63% shooting along with 9.7 rebounds. Toronto’s ball movement has also been a key factor, as they average 28.4 assists per game, which could exploit Detroit’s defensive lapses in rotations.

The Pistons’ defense has shown vulnerabilities against versatile offenses, particularly in guarding stretch bigs and defending the perimeter. Toronto’s ability to hit from beyond the arc (42.1% in their recent game against Chicago) could be a deciding factor. Additionally, Detroit has been hit by injuries to key players like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, which may limit their offensive firepower. With home-court advantage at Scotiabank Arena and a desire to end their season on a high note, the Raptors are well-positioned to make this a competitive game. Even if they don’t win outright, their recent form and Detroit’s defensive struggles suggest Toronto can keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Friday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors sets up as an intriguing clash, with both teams entering under different circumstances. The Pistons, sitting at 42-33 and fighting for playoff positioning, have dominated the season series, winning all three previous matchups. Detroit boasts a balanced attack led by Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 25.7 points and 9.2 assists per game, and Jalen Duren, who anchors the paint with 10.2 rebounds per contest. Their efficient offense (115.5 PPG) and strong rebounding edge make them favorites to win and cover the spread.

However, the Raptors have been playing inspired basketball recently, winning four of their last five games despite being out of playoff contention. Scottie Barnes has stepped up as a leader, contributing across the board with his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. Jakob Poeltl’s presence in the paint also gives Toronto a chance to control the boards against Detroit’s frontcourt. While Detroit’s depth and firepower give them an edge, Toronto’s home-court advantage at Scotiabank Arena and improved ball movement could keep this game closer than expected. The Pistons’ superior talent and motivation should secure them the win, but the Raptors’ recent form suggests they can cover the spread in a competitive contest.

Final Pistons-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -11.5 (-112), Over 228 (-110)