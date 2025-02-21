ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pistons are playing great basketball right now, compared to the Spurs, who sometimes struggle. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Pistons look like a completely different team this season. They won four straight to get a 29-26 record before the All-Star break. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Malik Beasley is another player who has stepped up, with Jaden Ivey still dealing with an injury. A win in this matchup would be significant for the Pistons to stay in the playoff hunt.

The Spurs struggled last season but are just outside playoff contention, sitting with a 23-29 record. They grabbed De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline, but Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the season due to blood clots in his shoulder. There is still a lot of talent on this team, mainly since they traded for De'Aaron Fox, but things get much more complicated with Wembanyama out.

Here are the Pistons-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Spurs Odds

Detroit Pistons: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

San Antonio Spurs: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense has improved from awful to being in the upper half of the NBA. They are 13th in scoring at 113.6 points per game, 13th from the field at 47%, and 13th behind the arc at 36%.

Six Pistons are averaging over double digits this season. Cade Cunningham has been the best player on this offense, leading in scoring and assists. He averages 25.4 points per game and 9.4 assists per game. The team as a whole is averaging 26 assists per game.

With Jaden Ivey injured, Cunningham has even more pressure on offense. Beasley has played well with the added pressure and is the best shooter on the team. Tobias Harris is another player to watch entering this game against the Spurs. This offense should show up in this game, and it also helps that Wembanyama is unavailable, keeping the Spurs more vulnerable in the paint.

Detroit's defense has been inconsistent this season. They are 16th in points allowed, at 113.1 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage, at 46.7%, and 27th in three-point percentage defense, allowing 37% from behind the arc.

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart's frontcourt has been excellent on defense. Duren leads the team in rebounding with 10.2 per game, while both Stewart and Duren are tied for the lead in blocks, averaging 1.2 per game.

This perimeter defense has been solid overall, but Ausar Thompson is the big standout. Thompson is the best defender on the Pistons and leads the team in steals with 1.6 per game. The Pistons have the talent to play solid defense, but it has not been consistent. They should find some success in this game against the Spurs because Wembanyama is a massive void in the middle for this offense.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs' offense is average at best. They are 16th in scoring with 113 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 46.1%, and 20th in three-point percentage at 35% from behind the arc.

Eight different Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. With Wembanyama out, Fox is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.6 points per game. Fox is second only to Fox in assists, with 7.8 per game. They are averaging 28.9 assists per game as a team, which is good but not great. The best passer on the team is Chris Paul, the assists leader, who averages 8.2 per game.

The Spurs' offense only improved with Fox's addition, but things are much more complicated without Wembanyama. Paul and Devin Vassell are also key to this offense, and they can score on Detroit, but it won't be easy because Wembanyama covers up many issues on his own.

The Spurs have an excellent defense but the talent to be great and even better than they have played. They are 19th in points allowed at 114.3 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage allowed at 46.3% from the field, and 16th in three-point percentage at 36% from behind the arc.

Without Wembanayama, Jeremy Sochan is the rebounding leader, and Charles Bassey is the blocks leader, with 7.4 and 0.9 points per game, respectively. The addition of Fox instantly boosted their on-ball defense, and he already leads the team with 1.8 per game.

The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly. Wembanyama's absence is a massive hole on this defense. Still, they can compete against the Pistons at home and slow them down.

Final Pistons-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The absence of Wembanyama makes this matchup even more enjoyable. The Pistons are winning and covering this game. Cunningham is the best player, but Fox should compete against him well. Expect Cunningham to be the difference, and the Pistons get a big win in the year's second half.

Final Pistons-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -4.5 (-110)