Arsenal looks to continue their Champions League run as they visit PSV. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSV-Arsenal prediction and pick.

PSV finished league play at 4-2-2, finishing 14th in league play. This would lead to a match-up with Juventus in the first knockout round. Juventus has a 2-1 lead after the first leg. In the second leg, the game was scoreless into the second half, where PSV scored in the 53rd minute. Juventus would tie the game and take the lead on aggregate, but PSV would score in the 74th minute to tie the aggregate again. This would lead to extra time, when Ryan Flamingo scored for PSV and they would move on with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Arsenal went 6-1-1 in the league phase, finishing third after the goal differential tiebreaker. This would give them a bye into the round of 16.

These two teams have faced each other ten times before this, with Arsenal winning four, PSV winning two, and then four draws. They also faced each other in the 2023 UCL, with Arsenal winning one and then the second game being a 1-1 draw.

Here are the PSV-Arsenal Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSV-Arsenal Odds

PSV: +290

Arsenal: -105

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -118

Under 2.5 goals: -102

How to Watch PSV vs. Arsenal

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why PSV Will Win

PSV has scored well overall this year. They have scored in 35 of 37 fixtures, scoring 104 goals in the process. That is good for 2.81 goals per game. Further, they have scored in nine of ten UCL games, scoring 19 goals, good for 1.9 goals per game. They have been much better at home. In UCL play at home, PSV has scored in all five fixtures and scored 13 goals in the process. That is good for 2.6 goals per game. They have been held to less than two goals just once at home in UCL play.

Luuk de Jong leads the way for PSV. He has two goals this year in UCL play, while he has ten goals and five assists in domestic league play. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi has been solid overall. He has 11 goals and two assists in Eredivisie play. Pepi has two goals and an assist so far in UCL play. Malik Tillman has also been great in UCL play. Tillman has three goals and two assists in UCL play. He has seven goals and an assist in domestic league play. Finally, Ryan Flamingo has three goals so far in UCL play.

PSV has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 15 goals so far in ten games, good for 1.5 goals per game. PSV also has one clean sheet in UCL play. They are also better on defense at home, allowing just six goals in five games at home so far in UCL play.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring well overall. In 41 fixtures this year, they have scored 79 goals, good for 1.93 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 32 of 41 fixtures this year. In UCL play, they have scored in six of their eight UCL games. They have scored 16 goals in their eight games, good for two goals per game this year. Meanwhile, they have scored in just two of four road games, scoring seven goals in the four games.

Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. Saka has scored four goals with two assists in UCL play. In Premier League play, he has five goals and ten assists this year. Havertz has scored four times on an expected 2.6 goals in UCL play. In the Premier League, he has nine goals and three assists. Finally, Gabriel Martinelli has six goals in Premier League play but has just one in UCL play so far.

The Arsenal defense has been dominant overall. They have allowed just 34 goals across their 41 fixtures this year, good for just 0.83 goals per game. Further, they have allowed just three goals in eight games in UCL play with five clean sheets. On the road, they have just one clean sheet but allowed just three goals in the four games.

Final PSV-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Both PSV and Arsenal have been scoring well in UCL play, but the difference in this game will be the Arsenal defense. PSV has just one clean sheet so far in UCL play, coming against Girona. Arsenal did allow a goal to Girona, but it was in their last game, where they had already locked in a spot in the round of 16. Arsenal has yet to allow more than one goal in a UCL game this year. Take Arsenal to win in this one.

Final PSV-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal ML (-105)