It is a Tuesday night Big Ten clash as Pudue faces Iowa. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-Iowa prediction and pick.

Purdue comes int othe game at 17-5 on the year, and 9-2 in conference play. That places them in second place in the Big Ten this year. They opened the year at 8-2, with losses to Penn State and Marquette before they lost two straight. Purdue would go on to win six more in a row before a loss to Ohio State. Since then, they have won each of their last two games. Last time out, Purdue faced Indiana. Indiana led at the end of the first half, but the second half would be back-and-forth. Still, Purdue would make a final comeback and hold on to win the game 81-76.

Meanwhile, Iowa is 13-8 and just 4-6 in conference play. That places them in 12th in the Big Ten this year. After opening the year at 7-1, they have struggled since. Iowa has lost five of their last eight games, and last time out, they faced Ohio State. Ohio State had a four-point lead heading into halftime but would have a strong finish to the game. The Buckeyes would score 52 second-half points to go on to defeat Iowa 82-65.

Here are the Purdue-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Iowa Odds

Purdue: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -300

Iowa: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is ranked ninth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are tenth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue is 71st in the nation in points per game this year, but 19th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They are also 14th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot great from three this year. Purdue is 28th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the way for Purdue this year. He comes into the game with 18.4 points per game while also leading the team with 6.2 rebounds per game. Kaufman-Renn also adds 2.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Braden Smith leads the way in the backcourt and leads the team in both assists and steals this year. He comes in with 8.8 assists per game while adding 2.5 steals. Further, Smith scored 15.8 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Fletcher Loyer. Loyer is scoring 14 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Finally, CJ Cox adds 6.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is ranked 66th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 155th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa has also been strong on offense this year. They are fourth in the nation in points per game while sitting fourth in effective field goal percentage. They have also shot well from three this year. Iowa is 12th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Owen Freeman leads the way for Iowa this year. He leads the team in points and rebounds this year. Freeman has 16.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Payton Sandfort. Sandfort comes in with 16 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this year.

In the backcourt, Josh Dix leads the way. Dix comes into the game with 13.3 points per game this year while adding 3.1 rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Drew Thelwell. Thelwell comes in with 10.7 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and two steals per game this year.

Final Purdue-Iowa Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. First is the defensive end of the court. Purdue is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 130th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Iowa is 316th in opponent points per game while sitting 260th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, with both teams shooting well from three this year, defending the three will be key. Purdue is 49th in the nation against the three this year while Iowa is 128th. Finally, Purdue is 178th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 254th in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Iowa is outside the top 200 in both factors. Take Purdue in this one.

Final Purdue-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Purdue -7.5 (-105)