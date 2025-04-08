ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are at Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Cubs Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs. Jameson Taillon

Patrick Corbin is making his first start of the season.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) with a 6.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts, .302 oBA

Last Start: at Athletics: Win, 6 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

Home Splits: Taillon is making his first start at home this season.

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Rangers-Cubs Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +122

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Rangers Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Taillon has a tendency to leave balls over the plate and get hit around. He allowed six runs on nine hits in his first outing of the season, and struck out just one batter. Additionally, Taillon is a pitcher that will give up a lot of fly balls. The Rangers are going to get their fair share of balls over the plate. If they can elevate a little bit and catch a few barrels, Texas is going to do a lot of damage. If they do that, the Rangers will win this game.

Texas has an excellent bullpen. Their starting pitchers just have to get the ball to the relievers with a lead, and the bullpen will do the rest. In fact, the Rangers lead the MLB with six saves. That is six saves in eight total wins. Texas knows what it takes to win the close games, and that will work to their advantage. They have a 3.86 ERA in relief and 1.21 WHIP. If Texas can just get the lead at the end of the game, they will win.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago will be going up against Patrick Corbin. Corbin has been very hittable in his recent years. The lefty has allowed opponents to hit at least .286 off him in every year since 2020. Additionally, Corbin has allowed a lot of home runs in those years. Chicago will be able to hit the ball as good as they have all year off the left-handed pitcher. If the Cubs can stay hot offensively, they are going to cover this spread at home pretty easily.

Chicago's offense leads the MLB in runs scored, walks drawn, and they are seventh in OPS. Along with that, the Cubs have stolen 21 bases while being thrown out only one time. As a team, Chicago not only gets on base often, but they are great on the bases. Chicago will beat out force outs, take extra bases, and force the defense to be perfect. There is going to be a lot of that with Corbin on the mound Tuesday night. Because of that, it would not be surprising to see the Cubs handle business once again against the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to trust Patrick Corbin. He is a hittable pitcher and the Cubs are a good hitting team. I will take the Cubs to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Rangers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+146)