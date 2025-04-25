ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are in northern California to take on the San Francisco Giants Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Giants Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Justin Verlander

Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) with a 2.64 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 30.2 innings pitched, 2 walks, 31 strikeouts, .191 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 2.41 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 18.2 innings pitched, 2 walks, 15 strikeouts, .197 oBA

Justin Verlander (0-1) with a 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 24.2 innings pitched, 11 walks, 23 strikeouts, .265 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Angels: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 9.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 8.0 innings pitched, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts, .286 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Giants Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Giants

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: Apple TV +

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathan Eovaldi has a losing record, but it is not his fault. Every time he pitches, he gives the Rangers a chance to win the game. Eovaldi has not allowed more than three runs in any game this season, and he already has a complete game under his belt. He is somebody that is going to attack the zone, while getting hitters to chase late in the count. He also keeps the ball on the ground. If he just pitches his game, Texas is going to come out of this one with a win.

Justin Verlander has not been his normal self this season. He is coming off a great start, but he had two bad outings in a row before that. The aging veteran is also a fly-ball pitcher this season. That should work to the Rangers' advantage. With players like Adolis Garcia and Joc Pederson in the lineup, Texas is going to look to elevate the ball at the plate. Verlander is going to allow them to do that. If the Rangers can just find a few a barrels, they will leave the yard once or twice.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Verlander is struggling, but the Rangers are not a great offensive team. Texas has the sixth-lowest batting average, the eighth-lowest OPS, the second-fewest walks drawn, and the third-fewest runs scored. This is a team that has not given Eovaldi a lot of run support, as well. Verlander should be able to keep the Rangers off the board for the most part. One or two runs allowed is not going to lose the game for the Giants.

Getting the ball to the bullpen with the lead is how the Giants win this game. They are coming off a great four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers as they won three and took the series. In that series, San Francisco had a three-run win, two-run win, and one-run win. The bullpen had to be lights out in order for them to finish off those wins. In fact, the Giants' bullpen has the third-lowest ERA, and the fourth-lowest opponent batting average. If San Francisco has the lead late, they are winning this game.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Eovaldi is a good pitcher, but the Rangers lack of scoring is concerning. Still, I think Eovaldi pitches well enough to earn the win on the road.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-102)