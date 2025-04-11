ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Jacob deGrom vs. Bryce Miller

Jacob deGrom (0-0) with a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10.2 innings pitched, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts, .244 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 5.2 innings pitched, 8 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

Away Splits: N/A

Bryce Miller (0-2) with a 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts, .302 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: Loss, 5.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Loss, 5.2 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -122

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Rangers Sports Network, Root Sports Northwest

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

deGrom has not been at his best this season, but he is still a very good pitcher. His velocity is a little bit down, but he is allowing a very low average exit velocity, he has a very high chase rate, a high whiff rate, and a low hard-hit rate. The Mariners are not a good offensive team, so deGrom has a great chance to get his first win Friday night. If he continues to pitch as he has been, the Rangers will start this series off with a win.

Bryce Miller has not been the same pitcher this season. Miller has allowed opponents to hit for a very high average off him, which is not normal. Along with that, Miller has a much higher walk rate, and much lower strikeout rate this season. Additionally, Miller has allowed opponents to get the ball in the air in his first two starts. If the Rangers can hit the ball well off him Friday night, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are the home team in this game, which matters. Texas is 3-3 on the road, and that is three of their four total losses on the season. On the road this season, the Rangers have the sixth-lowest batting average, the ninth-lowest OPS, the fifth-fewest walks drawn, and they are scoring less than three runs per game away from home. The Mariners have to take advantage of this. If they can pitch well, they will be able to win this game straight up.

Seattle has to hit the ball better. deGrom allowed two home runs in his last outing, which is out of the ordinary for him. Along with that, deGrom's velocity is not as high as it usually is. It is still reaching the upper-90s, but his fastball will not sit there anymore. With injuries plaguing him, deGrom seems to have decided to tone down the velocity. With that, he might be a little bit more hittable. Seattle should be able to make more contact in this game, which will help them win the game.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

I think deGrom will go back to being the dominant pitcher he was in the past Friday night. With Seattle not being a great offensive team, I will take the Rangers to win the game.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-122)