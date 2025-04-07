ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Cubs.

The Texas Rangers look like the real deal. They have a negative run differential — one run — through 10 games, but when you realize they lost one game 14-3 to the Cincinnati Reds, their run differential takes on very different dimensions. The Rangers are plus-10 runs in nine of their 10 games. Their pitching, with the exception of just a few games, has been superb. This is why the Rangers are 8-2 and have the best record in the American League.

Texas was a great hitting team in 2023, when it won the World Series. The hitters slumped last season but have bounced back early this season. Solid hitting with high-end pitching is a hard-to-beat combination. The Rangers look like the class of the American League and should be hard to beat in 2025.

Rangers-Cubs Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Justin Steele

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) came up with a Maddux his last time out. A “Maddux” is something hardcore baseball fans know about. Casuals might not. The explanation: A “Maddux,” named after legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux, is a complete game which requires fewer than 100 pitches. Eovaldi was ruthlessly efficient, and moreover, he needed to be. He got only one run of support and made it stand up in a 1-0 victory.

Last Start: April 1 at Cincinnati Reds — 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 8 K

Justin Steele (2-1) was not especially sharp in his last start. He made his first-ever regular-season start in Sacramento against the Athletics. That Cubs-A's series in Sacramento featured a ton of runs. Everyone in baseball is wondering if Sacramento is a Coors Field-style park which is very friendly to hitters. Steele needs to get back on the beam and show himself — and his Cub teammates — that he hasn't lost his edge.

Last Start: April 1 at Athletics — 6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Here are the Rangers-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Cubs Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +110

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How to Watch Rangers vs Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers) | Marquee (Cubs)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nate Eovaldi is an elite pitcher who — crucially for the purposes of this betting discussion — is in form right now. He has been sharp out of the gate, better than Justin Steele. If you look at MLB games through the prism of pitching matchups, Texas very clearly has the upper hand. The Cubs' bullpen is overworked after a long day on Sunday in an 8-7 loss to the San Diego Padres. If Justin Steele can't go deep into this game, the Cubs' pen could get exposed and, ultimately, shredded. Texas is 8-2 through 10 games and looks like the best team in the American League. There are a lot of compelling reasons to like the Rangers here.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justin Steele might have been “Sacramentoed” in his last start. That park might skew pitching statistics and overall performance. Pitching at home at Wrigley Field, Steele might be a lot sharper in this game. If he is, the Cubs can win even if they don't score a large number of runs against Eovaldi. Chicago could win a 2-1 or 3-2 game if its ace pitches like one.

Final Rangers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The over-under of six runs is shockingly low. Note that the O-U on Sunday was 7.5 for Cubs-Padres. The game produced 15 runs. This game goes over if it has just seven runs. That's hard to pass up. Take the over.

Final Rangers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Over 6