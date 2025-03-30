ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Rangers.

The Boston Red Sox entered this season with high expectations after bringing in Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman to upgrade their roster. There is no question that Crochet is the high-end arm the Red Sox needed for their starting rotation, and that Bregman gives the Red Sox a winner, a tough player, and someone whose lefty bat plays well in Fenway Park with the Green Monster. However, those are just two players. A full baseball roster has more than two dozen players. Teams need a complete batting order and pitching rotation to truly contend for championships. The past two games, the Texas Rangers — a team which won a World Series two years ago — showed the Red Sox what a deep and balanced team looks like. The Rangers struggled last year, but they had a lot of the same faces which produced a championship in 2023. Texas is a popular pick to win the American League this year because it is hard to imagine that the Rangers will struggle to hit the ball the way they did last year. If the Rangers come remotely close to their 2023 offensive standard — they don't even need to match it — their pitching is good enough to get the job done. The Rangers' bullpen has contained the Red Sox' bats in recent games. Texas is now in a position to win three straight games versus Boston. It's only March 30, but this is a game the Red Sox can sorely use as they move forward with their season.

Red Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Richard Fitts vs Jacob deGrom

Richard Fitts (0-0)

Richard Fitts has a lot to prove in the Red Sox' rotation. He isn't a big-name pitcher, and he doesn't have to make a big name for himself. He does, however, need to give this team five innings per start and stay out of the big crooked inning. Going up against a loaded Texas batting order figures to be a profound challenge.

Jacob deGrom (0-0)

After injuries ruined his 2024 calendar year, deGrom gets to rejoin the Rangers and their rotation and become part of a push for another championship. Jacob deGrom, when healthy and in form, is one of the most dominant and overpowering pitchers in modern times. He has such easy power in his arm — it's not just that he can throw high-velocity pitches; his smooth delivery makes the ball seem faster. It gets onto the hitter more quickly. If deGrom is his normal self for a full season, the Rangers' chances of winning the American League West will rise.

Here are the Red Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rangers Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +166

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs Rangers

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT

TV: NESN (Red Sox) | FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have played two straight bad baseball games. They are due for a good game. Over the course of a 162-game season, you will sometimes want to pick a baseball team if only because the laws of averages say that team won't play three bad games in a row. That's where we are with Boston.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jacob deGrom versus Richard Fitts is the pitching matchup. That's an obvious advantage for the Rangers, who are playing at home. We don't need to overthink this.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup and the Rangers' depth make this one simple: Take Texas

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5