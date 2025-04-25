ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another MLB betting prediction and pick as we take a look at the continuation of this upcoming three-game series between interleague rivals. The Texas Rangers will take on the San Francisco Giants for the second game of their only three-game series this season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Giants prediction and pick.

Rangers-Giants Projected Starters

Tyler Mahle (RHP) vs. Robbie Ray (LHP)

Tyler Mahle (3-0) with a 0.68 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 25 K, 26.2 IP

Last Start: (L) vs. LAD – 7.0 IP, 4 K, 0 ER

Away Splits: (1-0) with a 1.29 ERA, 0.87 OBA, 4 K, 7.0 IP

Robbie Ray (3-0) with a 4.07 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 25 K, 24.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. MIL – 5.0 IP, 4 K, 2 ER

Home Splits: (1-0) with a 2.45 ERA, .237 OBA, 6 K, 11.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Giants Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +102

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Giants

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, MLB.TV

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Rangers are currently tied for first in the American League West and sit three games above .500. After a series sweep over the Angels, they went 1-2 in their following series against the Dodgers and Athletics while trying to find their footing once again. At this rate, they'll be on pace all season to contend with the Mariners and Astros for the division crown, so don't count this team out throughout the summer as they find ways to string together wins.

As it stands, the Rangers are ranking near the bottom-third of MLB in most batting and pitching categories, but they've found ways to win close games with their small-ball offense and rounding the base paths. While they rank 28th in terms of runs this season, they're 10th in home runs and can certainly change the course of a game if they're seeing pitches clearly during the later innings.

The Rangers will send Tyler Mahle to the mound during this game as he's been their leading man in terms of ERA. He's actually leading Major League Baseball right now with a minuscule 0.63 ERA this season, not allowing a single run over his last 13 innings of action. With Mahle on the mound behind a solid bullpen, he's their ace giving them the best chance to win this matchup.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently second in the National League West and sit just a half-game behind the leading San Diego Padres. While they've split their last 10 games at 5-5, they recently just beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 during their series and are looking for more success during this current home stand. They're currently fifth in MLB in runs with 129 on the season, and while they rank lower in terms of batting average, their slugging is 13th (.393) and they're bound to notch extra-base hits throughout this game.

The Giants' lineup is highlighted by Wilmer Flores, who leads the team with seven homers and 24 RBI. Jung Hoo Lee has been their leading batter in terms of average behind a .329 number, slugging for .583, and giving them great activity on the base paths. The Giants have been involved in a few close games this season already, but their numbers in the later innings give them a great chance to flip the script when the game is on the line.

Robbie Ray will take the bump for the Giants in this game as he's posted a great 3-0 record so far this season. In each of the five games he's started so far, the Giants have managed wins while Ray continues to keep his ERA at a respectable total. The Giants are also an impressive 7-3 playing at home this season, and they'll be looking to continue that success with their most consistent ace on the mound here.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick

We should have another fun series on our hands as these teams square off for their only meetings of the season. Both squads are firmly in the hunt for their division, and they'll be sending their best pitchers to the mound during the second game of this series.

The slight pitching advantage has to be given to the Rangers as Tyler Mahle is leading MLB with the lowest ERA out of any pitcher. Still, the Giants have been very impressive at home this year and have yet to drop a game with Robbie Ray on the mound.

While we're bound to see a close series throughout, I like the Rangers to pick up this win behind another quality start from Tyler Mahle. The Rangers have been solid in scoring runs early, so the hope is that they can build a comfortable lead with Mahle on the mound and their bullpen can close the game. Let's roll with the Rangers to take this one on the road.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers ML (+102)