The MLB season continues as the Texas Rangers look to pick up the win on the road in San Francisco when they take on the Giants in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Giants prediction and pick.

Rangers-Giants Projected Starters

Jack Leiter vs. Jordan Hicks

Jack Leiter (2-0) with a 0.90 ERA and 0.70 WHIP

Last Start: Leiter was pitching well before his injury as well, giving up one run in 10 frames over his first two starts.

Away Splits: Leiter pitched well in his lone start on the road this season, giving up no runs with only one hit while striking out six across five innings against the Reds.

Jordan Hicks (1-3) with a 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Hicks took the loss Tuesday as the Giants were routed 11-3 by the Brewers, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

Home Splits: Hicks has not fared well to start the season at home, where he is 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 10.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Giants Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +116

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Giants

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Leiter and the Texas Rangers are poised to outduel Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, and the matchup tilts in Texas’ favor for several key reasons. Leiter, one of the game’s most heralded pitching prospects, had a strong start to this season, allowing just one run over 10 innings with 10 strikeouts and only one walk, good for a 0.90 ERA. After a brief stint on the injured list due to a blister, Leiter returned in Triple-A with a sharp rehab outing, showing his velocity and command are back to form. His fastball-cutter mix and poise on the mound should play well against a Giants lineup that has been inconsistent at home, averaging just 4.09 runs per game at Oracle Park.

On the other side, Jordan Hicks has struggled to find his footing in the Giants’ rotation, posting a 6.59 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP through April. While Hicks’ velocity remains elite, he’s been tagged for at least five earned runs in three consecutive starts, and his command issues-13 walks in 27.1 innings-have led to big innings for opponents. The Rangers, meanwhile, boast one of the best team ERAs in baseball and have shown they can win tight, low-scoring games on the road. With Leiter’s upside and the Rangers’ pitching depth, Texas is well-positioned to capitalize on Hicks’ recent struggles and secure a statement win in San Francisco.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants are well-positioned to top Jack Leiter and the Texas Rangers on Sunday, thanks to a combination of home-field advantage, offensive depth, and Hicks’ underlying potential. While Hicks’ surface numbers-a 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP-look rough, his advanced metrics suggest positive regression is coming, with a FIP nearly three runs lower than his ERA and a groundball-heavy arsenal that plays well at Oracle Park. Hicks’ ability to rebound after tough innings, as seen in his recent seven-inning outing against the Phillies where he settled down after a rocky start, demonstrates his resilience and upside as a starter. His sinker continues to average near 98 mph, keeping hitters off balance and generating weak contact.

The Giants’ offense, meanwhile, ranks among the top five in MLB in runs scored and has thrived at home, where they’ve posted a 7-4 record to start the season. Key bats like Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores have been clutch, and the lineup’s patience and power could exploit Leiter’s command issues, which have led to short outings and high walk rates in both the minors and his MLB debut. With a strong bullpen behind Hicks and a lineup that can score in bunches, San Francisco’s balance and experience give them the edge to secure a series win over Texas on Sunday.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants promises intrigue, but the edge goes to the Giants behind Jordan Hicks. While Jack Leiter has shown flashes of potential, his inexperience and occasional command struggles could be exposed by a patient Giants lineup that thrives at Oracle Park. Hicks, despite a high ERA, is due for positive regression and has the velocity to keep Texas hitters off balance. With the Giants’ bullpen depth and timely hitting from veterans like Wilmer Flores and Mike Yastrzemski, expect San Francisco to capitalize late and secure a close, hard-fought victory at home.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants (-134), Under 8.5 (-122)