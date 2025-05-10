ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Texas Rangers look to pick up the win on the road in Detroit when they take on the Tigers in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction and pick.

Rangers-Tigers Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reese Olsen

Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) with a 2.03 ERA and 0.80 WHIP

Last Start: Eovaldi allowed a run on five hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out seven and earning a win over Boston.

Away Splits: Despite a 3-2 record, Eovaldi has been dominant on the road with a 1.76 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 30.2 innings.

Reese Olsen (4-2) with a 3.03 ERA and 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Olson got the win over the Angels on Sunday, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and three walks. He struck out eight.

Home Splits: Olsen has been almost perfect at home so far this season, where he is 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 18.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +102

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Tigers

Time: 1:40 PM ET/11:40 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in a strong position to defeat Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, thanks to Eovaldi’s elite pitching and a balanced, productive offense. Eovaldi has been one of the American League’s most reliable starters in 2025, boasting a 3-2 record, a sparkling 2.03 ERA, and an AL-best 0.80 WHIP over 48.2 innings. He’s struck out 53 batters while limiting both walks and hits, consistently working deep into games and giving the Rangers a chance to win every time he takes the mound. Eovaldi’s veteran presence and ability to control the strike zone should help neutralize a Tigers lineup that, while improved, can be pitched to if he executes his game plan.

Offensively, the Rangers feature a lineup with multiple contributors hitting for both average and power. Josh Smith (.321 AVG, .857 OPS), Wyatt Langford (6 HR, .822 OPS), Corey Seager (.281 AVG, .768 OPS), and Jonah Heim (.277 AVG, .752 OPS) have all been productive, providing depth and run-scoring opportunities throughout the order. While Reese Olson has pitched well with a 3.03 ERA, Texas’s offensive depth and Eovaldi’s dominance give the Rangers a clear edge. If Eovaldi continues his strong form and the Rangers’ bats stay hot, Texas is well-positioned to secure a key win on Sunday against a tough Tigers squad.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers are well-equipped to topple Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers on Sunday, thanks to Olson’s steady pitching and a surging Tigers offense. Olson has been a reliable presence in the rotation, posting a 3.03 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP over his first eight starts of 2025. He’s demonstrated the ability to limit damage and keep hitters off balance, as evidenced by his recent outings where he’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. Olson’s knack for generating ground balls and working out of jams will be crucial against a Texas lineup that thrives on extra-base hits.

Offensively, Detroit’s lineup is showing impressive depth and production. Spencer Torkelson leads the team with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs, while Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene have each contributed eight homers, giving the Tigers a dangerous middle of the order. Zach McKinstry’s .374 OBP and Javier Báez’s .308 average provide consistent table-setting at the top of the lineup, and Gleyber Torres has added both power and on-base skills. With multiple hitters producing at a high level and Olson’s consistency on the mound, the Tigers have the formula to outscore the Rangers and secure a key win at home.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers promises a compelling pitching duel between Nathan Eovaldi and Reese Olson. Eovaldi enters with a dominant 2.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts, anchoring a Rangers rotation that’s been among the league’s best. He’s delivered four straight quality starts and consistently works deep into games, giving Texas a key advantage. Olson, meanwhile, has impressed with a 3.03 ERA and 40 strikeouts, showing the ability to limit damage and keep Detroit in games. However, the Rangers’ deeper, more productive lineup could be the difference, especially with Josh Smith, Corey Seager, and Wyatt Langford all swinging hot bats. Expect a low-scoring contest where Eovaldi’s experience and the Rangers’ offensive depth help Texas edge out Detroit in their series finale.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers ML (+102), Under 7 (+100)