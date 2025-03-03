ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams desperately need a bounce-back win, especially the Raptors. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Magic prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this season and entered this game with a 19-42 record, and they have lost three of their last four games. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, and they need to do a lot against the Magic's stifling defense to have a chance. It doesn't help that the Raptors are missing Gradey Dick and this is an opportunity for a big win.

Orlando has been highly inconsistent on its way to a 29-33 record. The roster has talent, thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a massive issue, and the offense has been a trainwreck outside of those two. They are finally healthy, and a win in this game would go a long way toward solidifying their playoff standing in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Raptors-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Magic Odds

Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +220

Orlando Magic: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 208.5 (-110)

Under: 208.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TSN/ FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have had many offensive issues, and there's a legitimate argument that they have the worst offense in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring at 104 points per game, 28th in field-goal percentage at 44%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.5%.

Four different Magic players average more than double digits, and Wagner is the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 25 points per game. Banchero is just behind, averaging 23.6 points per game. Banchero is then the leader in assists, averaging 4.9 per game. However, the team also only averages 22.9 assists per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season, but talent and depth are on the roster. Orlando can rely on Banchero and Wagner to get this offense against a Raptors defense that has struggled all season.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has had a rough season and has been inconsistent. They are 24th in scoring, at 110.3 points per game, 14th in field-goal percentage, 46.5%, and 21st in three-point shooting, 34.8% from behind the arc.

Seven different Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, showcasing that this offense is balanced. Barrett is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.7 points per game. Then, Barnes is the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6.1 per game. They move the ball well, with the entire squad averaging 28.4 assists per game.

This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent. However, inexperience, consistency, and injuries have plagued their roster. This is also a significant mismatch because Orlando's defense has been stifling and they should clamp down on Toronto's offense.

The Raptors' defense has had a rough year and arguably plays worse than their offense. They are 27th in points allowed, at 119.5 points per game, 19th in field-goal percentage defense, at 47.1%, and 10th in three-point percentage, at 35.3%, from behind the arc.

Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low for Toronto. Poetl leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 9.9 and 1.2 per game, respectively. Barnes is also the biggest standout regarding their on-ball defense, leading the team in steals, averaging 1.4 per game. The Magic have an awful offense so that this defense might have some success, but it's not likely.

The Magic's defense has been one of the best in the NBA this season, but it has fallen off more recently. They are first in points allowed at 105.7 per game, 21st in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.1%, and 25th in three-point defense, allowing 36.8% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent and is a massive strength. Goga Bitadze leads the team on the boards and in blocks, averaging 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Then, Wendell Carter Jr. is just behind in rebounds, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. The team's biggest strength is its perimeter defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, and with Jalen Suggs injured, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Franz Wagner are tied for the team lead with 1.4 per game.

The Magic's defense has had a solid year, but they should be playing much better and have the talent to be elite. They should be able to completely shut down a Raptors offense that has been anything but impressive this season at home.

Final Raptors-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have struggled to find consistency this season. Barnes and Barrett are good players, but the Magic duo of Wagner and Banchero is better. Expect the Magic to win and cover at home against the Raptors in this game.

Final Raptors-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -6.5 (-114)