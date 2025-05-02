ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of an AL East series as the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Rays come into the series at 14-17 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL East. Prior to the series, the Rays lost three straight games to the Kansas City Royals. In that series, they managed to score just three runs. Meanwhile, the Yankees enter the series sitting at 18-13, which places them in first place in the AL East. In their last series, the Yankees faced the Orioles. They would lose game one of the series before winning game two 15-3. The Yankees would then fall to the Orioles 5-4 in the final game of the series.

The Rays and Yankees will play game one of the series on Friday.

Rays-Yankees Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Clarke Schmidt

Zack Littell (1-5) with a 5.03 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Zack Littell went five innings, giving up five hits and one walk. He would strike out just one batter and give up two runs. He would take the win over the Padres.

Away Splits: Littell is 1-2 on the road with a 5.00 ERA and a .262 opponent batting average.

Clarke Schmidt (0-1) with a 5.52 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Last Start: Schmidt went five innings, giving up one hit, four walks, and a home run. He would give up just one run and strike out six batters. Schmidt took the no-decision as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays.

Home Splits: Schmidt is 0-0 at home with a 3.88 ERA and .135 opponent batting average.

Here are the Rays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +146

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: FDSNSUN/YES

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brandon Lowe has led the way for the Rays. He is hitting just .209 with a .248 OBP. He has four home runs, 15 RBIS, and nine runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Yandy Diaz has been solid this year. He is hitting .254 with a .299 OBP. He has eight doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIS, and 13 runs scored. Also hitting well this year is Jonathan Aranda. He is hitting .309 with a .402 OBP. He has nine doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Junior Caminero has scored a lot of runs this year, scoring 17 times. He is also hitting .256 with a .290 OBP. He has six doubles, six home runs, and 13 RBIs. Finally, Christopher Morel is hitting .235 with a .316 OBP. He has six doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Judge leads the way for the Yankees. He is hitting .427 this year with a .521 OBP. He has seven doubles, a triple, ten home runs, 32 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 29 runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has been solid. He is hitting .237 with a .328 OBP. He has ten doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIS, and 16 runs scored. Also playing well is Austin Wells. Wells is hitting .213 with a .267 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Also being productive but not hitting well is Jazz Chisholm Jr. He is hitting just .181 with a .304 OBP. He has three doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Finally, Ben Rice is hitting .266 with a .373 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 13 RBIs, and 22 runs scored.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Zack Littell is coming off his first win of the year. He was the losing pitcher of record in his first five starts. Still, he has had some solid starts in losses, with two starts giving up just one run and going six innings. Still, current members of the Yankees have hit well against Zack Littell. They are 17-53 against Littell with four doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and ten walks. Anthony Volpe has hit great against Littell. He is 5-8 with two home runs and five RBIs. Further, Paul Goldschmidt is 6-9 with two doubles, a home run, and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Clarke Schmidt has been solid at home. He had a bad start on the road, giving up five runs in four innings. In his two home starts, he has given up four runs in 10.2 innings of work. Still, members of the Rays have hit well against Clarke Schmidt. They are 12-39 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBIs. Yandy Diaz has hit well against Schmidt, joining 5-12 with a double and two RBIs. Still, the Yankees are hitting better and will hit well against Zack Littell. They will win this one.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-174)