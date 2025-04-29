ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Red Sox travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays! This series is massive for both teams because they need momentum in a loaded division, and both have had issues with consistency. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Bowden Francis

Garrett Crochet (2-2) with a 1.95 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on five hits with five walks and nine strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (2-0) 1.33 ERA

Bowden Francis (2-3) with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Home Splits: (2-0) 2.25 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -154

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT

TV: MLB Network/SN1/NESN

Time: 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT

TV: MLB Network/SN1/NESN

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 16-14 this season to start the year, but they have won two straight entering this game. Statistically, the Red Sox were great on offense last season and have carried it over into this year, playing very well. Then, the pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held the fort for this elite offense. Sean Newcomb, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Richard Fitts are the biggest standouts in this pitching lineup. They need consistency, and this series would be a great starting area in the division.

The Red Sox are starting Crochet on the mound. He has a 2-2 record, a 1.95 ERA, and a 1.05 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 24 hits with 15 walks and 44 strikeouts through 37 innings across his six starts this season. His K/BB ratio is also at 2.9. The Red Sox are also 4-2 in his six starts this season. Crochet is the ace for the Red Sox this season, and he should be able to shut down a Toronto offense that has been average.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year and has been solid this season. They were sixth in team batting average at .252, and this season, they are ninth in team batting average at .249. Bregman, Story, and Kristian Campbell have stood out most on this offense. Bregman leads in batting average at .319, in RBI at 22, and in total hits with 37. Then, Story leads in home runs with five and Campbell leads in OBP at .412. The offense for Boston has been great, but this matchup against Francis is massive and will decide the game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record. They have a 13-15 record and have lost seven of their previous eight games. They struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this year. Their pitching has also been around average this season. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Chris Bassit and Bowden Francis are the two pitchers who stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs a win after the way they have been playing recently.

Toronto is starting Bowden Francis on the mound in this matchup. He has a 2-3 record, a 3.58 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. He's allowed 13 runs on 24 hits with nine walks and 22 strikeouts through 27.2 innings across his five starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.4. Despite some of his struggles, the Blue Jays have gone 2-3 across his starts. Francis is playing well and should cause issues for the Red Sox on offense, but the depth will be a big challenge.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, they have been around average in the MLB with a .240 average. Springer, Santander, and Bichette have been the keys to this offense. Springer leads in batting average at .325 and in OBP at .402. Then, Bichette leads in RBI with 13 and in total hits with 35. Finally, Santander leads the team in home runs with three. This offense is playing solid baseball, but a matchup against Crochet is a massive challenge, even at home.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox have a better offense than the Blue Jays, and they have the better pitcher with Crochet. The Red Sox win, but the Blue Jays keep it close and cover because of Francis.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-134)