The Detroit Red Wings look to break their losing streak as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 32-31-6 on the year, sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division, and currently outside the playoff picture. In their last game, the Detroit Red Wings faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Lucas Raymond scored the first goal of the game, but the Golden Knights would score three times in the first period to take the lead. Patrick Kane would score in the second period, but the Golden Knights would add two more goals in the second period. The Golden Knights would add an empty net goal in the third on their way to a 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 43-25-3 on the year, which is good for third place in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. Sam Malinski and Ryan Lindgren would score in the first period to give Colorado the two-goal lead. Martin Necas would add to the lead in the second period. Still, the Canadiens would make a comeback. They would be down 4-1 in the third, but score three straight goals. This would force overtime and then a shootout, but Colorado would come away with the victory.

Here are the Red Wings-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Avalanche Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +240

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Avalanche

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is the combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin that leads the way for the Red Wings on the top line this year. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 46 assists, good for 70 points. Meanwhile, Larkin comes into the game with 28 goals and 34 assists, good for 62 total points. The line is rounded out by Michael Rasmussen, who comes in with ten goals and seven assists on the year.

Meanwhile, it is Alex DeBrincat who leads the team in goals and leads the second line. He comes in with 32 goals and 27 assists, good for 59 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 18 goals and 31 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 32 assists.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. MacKinnon comes in with 28 goals and 77 assists, good for 105 points. He also has eight goals and 26 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin. Drouin comes in with 10 goals and 23 assists this year in his 38 games. meanwhile, Nichushkin has 18 goals and 11 assists in his 33 games.

Cale Makar has also been solid for the Avalanche this year. He is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. Makar has 26 goals and 55 assists this year. Further, he has 11 goals and 22 assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Arturri Lehkonen comes in with 27 goals and 16 assists this year, playing from the second line.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 25-17-6 overall this year, with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, with three games allowing three or fewer goals, and over a .910 save percentage.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the net for the Red Wings. He is 17-16-3 on the year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Talbot has struggled as of late. He has lost five straight starts, giving up four or more goals in four of the five games.

Final Red Wings-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Red Wings have struggled on defense, sitting 22nd in the NHL in goals-against while also sitting last in the NHL on the penalty kill. Further, Cam Talbot has struggled heavily as of late, letting in four goals per game in his last five games. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are scoring 3.34 goals per game this year, and are scoring nearly four goals per game as of late. Take the Avalanahce in this one.

Final Red Wings-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-114)