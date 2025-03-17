ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals return home as they host the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game at 32-29-6 on the year. That places them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division, but just two points outside of a wild card spot. In their last game, the Red Wings faced the Golden Knights. After a scoreless first period, Albert Johansson scored to make it 1-0. In the third period, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper both scored to make it 3-0. The newly acquired Petr Mrazek would pick up the shutout, stopping all 18 shots he faced in the 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 44-15-8 on the year, the best record in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, they played the San Jose Sharks. Dylan Strome, Aliaksei Protas, and Taylor Raddysh would all score in the first period to make it 3-0. After a scoreless second period, Macklin Celebrini scored to make it 3-1. Still, Trevor van Riemsdyk would extend the lead, and then Alex Ovechkin would score career goal number 887 as the Capitals won 5-1.

Here are the Red Wings-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Capitals Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +168

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is the combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin that lead the way for the Red Wings on the top lone this year. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 46 assists, good for 69 points. Meanwhile, Larkin comes into the game with 27 goals and 32 assists, good for 59 total points. The line is rounded out by Elmer Soderblom. Soderblom has three goals and six assists this year.

It is Alex DeBrincat who leads the team in goals and leads the second line. He comes in with 31 goals and 27 assists, good for 58 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 29 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 31 assists.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 12-20-2 with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. As a member of the Red Wings, Mrazek is 2-1 and has allowed six goals over the three games.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals are led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome on the top line this year. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 34 goals and 21 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has nine goals and six assists this year on the power play. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 21 goals and 44 assists. He also has six goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 29 goals and 27 assists this year.

The second line is home to Aliaksei Protas, who is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 29 goals and 30 assists, good for 59 points. He is tied in points with Pierre-Luc Dubois who joins Protas on the second line. Dubois has 17 goals and 42 assists this year. Connor McMichael rounds out the line with 23 goals and 28 assists this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 15-11-3 on the year with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. In his last five starts, he is 3-2, with two games allowing two or fewer goals.

Final Red Wings-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Capitals offense has been great this year, sitting with 3.63 goals per game while also sitting 15th on the power play. Further, they are third in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting sixth on the penalty kill. They have also won six of their last seven games, scoring three or more goals in all six wins. The Red Wings are 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting 32nd in the NHL on the penalty kill. They have lost seven of their last nine games as well, and given up three or more goals in six of the nine games. Take the Capitals in this one.

Final Red Wings-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+118)