The Red Wings and the Oilers meet in Edmonton! The Red Wings are playing solid hockey, while the Oilers are playing like one of the best teams in the NHL. We continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Red Wings have been solid this season towards a 24-21-5 and have won three straight games. Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin have been the two best players for the Red Wings this season, and they will need him in this game against the Oilers. They can make a giant statement on the road in this game against the Oilers due to how well Edmonton is playing this year.

The Edmonton Oilers have been great this season and have a 32-15-3 record, winning three straight entering this matchup. They have looked dominant this season. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid make this team go as a dynamic duo on the ice. They are near the top of the Western Conference and can get a big win in this game against the Red Wings to extend their winning streak.

Here are the Red Wings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Oilers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +230

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Oilers

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet Oilers

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings have had a below-average offense this season. They score 2.84 goals per game and have a 10.7% save percentage. Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin are the two best players for the Red Wings on this offense. Raymond leads the team in points with 56 and assists with 36. Larkin and Alex DeBrincat are tied for the team in goals at 21 on the season. Larkin is also second in total points, with 47 on the year. This offense has struggled at times this season. They should be able to find some offense in this game because they have a lot of balance, but the Oilers are one of the best defenses in the NHL this season.

The Detroit Red Wings' defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 3.12 goals per game, and they have an 89.9% save percentage. The defense uses four different goalies, but the two biggest ones are Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon. Talbot allows 2.86 goals per game and has a 90.7% save percentage. He also has 14 wins, 10 losses, and two overtime losses. Then, Lyon allows 2.68 goals per game and has a 90.1% save percentage. He has eight wins and six losses, with one overtime loss. This defense has a giant challenge against this Oilers offense and their offense. The duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid is great and will only cause issues for the Oilers in this game.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Edmonton Oilers are one of the best offenses in the NHL. They score 3.32 goals per game and have a 10.4% shooting percentage. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are one of the best duos in the NHL. Draisaitl leads the team in points with 75 and goals with 35 and is second in assists with 40 per game.

McDavid then leads the team in assists with 45 on the year, and he is second in goals with 21 and second in points with 66. This offense has depth, but Draisaitl and McDavid make this offense go and this unit is going to cause all sorts of issues for the Red Wings and their offense.

The Oilers' defense has also been one of the best in the NHL. They allow 2.70 goals per game and have a 90.1% save percentage. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are the two keys for this defense at goalie. Skinner allows 2.69 goals per game and has a 90.2% save percentage.

He has 19 wins and 11 losses while also having three overtime losses. Then, Calvin Pickard allows 2.47 goals per game and has a 90.1% save percentage. He has 13 wins and four losses this season. This defense has all of the tools to not just slow the Red Wings down but completely shut down Detroit in this game. They have not been impressive and this is a juggernaut of a matchup.

Final Red Wings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are outmatched in this game. The Oilers are a much more well-rounded team. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are the best two players in this game and will lead the Oilers to score easily on a defense that has been okay at best. The Oilers should win and cover and beat the Red Wings at home.

Final Red Wings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers -1.5 (-105)