The Cincinnati Reds are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Reds-Braves Projected Starters

Andrew Abbott vs. Chris Sale

Andrew Abbott (2-0) with a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19.0 innings pitched, 12 walks, 23 strikeouts, .179 oBA

Last Start: vs. St. Louis Cardinals: No Decision, 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run (0 earned), 4 walks, 3 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 15 strikeouts, .194 oBA

Chris Sale (1-3) with a 4.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35.1 innings pitched, 9 walks, 46 strikeouts, .285 oBA

Last Start: at Colorado Rockies: Loss, 7.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 7.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 9.o innings pitched, 3 walks, 13 strikeouts, .357 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +190

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Abbott has been good for the Reds this season. He is coming off a solid start against the St. Louis Cardinals, but he was not able to make it through five innings. Still, it was his third start (out of four) allowing one run or less. He keeps the Reds in the game, and gives the team a chance to win. That is the only job for a starting pitcher. He does a great job limiting hits and striking batters out, but he does have a walk problem. If he can cut down on the free passes Tuesday night, the Reds will be able to win.

Cincinnati has a chance to hit off a very good pitcher. Sale has not been himself this season. By that I mean Sale has allowed opponents to hit for an unusually high average off him. He is allowing a pretty high barrel percentage and he does not allow a lot of ground balls. If the Reds can find a way to make good contact off Sale, they will be able to win the game.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta has been pitching well lately. In their last six games, the Braves have allowed 19 total runs. Take away the game in which they allowed 10 runs, and the Braves ERA gets a lot lower. Besides allowing 10 runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Braves have been excellent on the pitching side of things. That includes their shutout win against the Reds Monday night. If Atlanta continues to be dominant on the bump, they will be able beat the Reds.

The Reds have lost three games in a row heading into this game. Two of those games came against the Washington Nationals, and the team lost on Monday, as well. In those three games, the Reds have scored just seven total runs. In their last two games, Cincinnati has put up just one run. Chris Sale has a chance to pitch a gem on Tuesday night. If he can have another good start against a struggling team, the Braves will come out on top.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is a really good pitching matchup. The one thing to keep in mind is Chris Sale has not pitched well at home this year. I also like Andrew Abbott a lot. For that reason, I will take the Reds to cover the spread on the road.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-111)