It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds-Brewers.

In our ClutchPoints betting preview of the Cincinnati Reds' Thursday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers — the first of four games in Milwaukee this weekend — we wrote that “The Cincinnati Reds have had a very rough 48-hour period preceding Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds did something remarkable, rare, and difficult: They not only got shut out in consecutive home games, they lost 1-0 in consecutive home games to the Texas Rangers. There is no worse loss in baseball than a 1-0 loss. Outstanding pitching from the starter and the bullpen is completely wasted. Doing so on back-to-back days is the pit of misery. The Reds pulled it off. What makes the 1-0 losses even worse is that they came against the Rangers, a team with a very stacked batting order. Limiting the Rangers to two runs in two games is a lot harder — and therefore more impressive — than doing the same thing to a weak-hitting team such as the Marlins or Pirates. The Reds wasting elite pitching like that is a true gut punch.”

Guess what happened on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Yes, the unthinkable took place. The Reds really did lose 1-0 a third straight time. That has happened exactly twice in the past 105 years of Major League Baseball. The Reds became just the second team since 1920 to lose three straight 1-0 games. The only other team to endure this unique version of baseball hell was the 1960 Philadelphia Phillies.

Everyone will be paying attention to this game, wondering if the Reds' offense will continue to waste elite pitching.

Reds-Brewers Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. TBA

Nick Martinez (1-0) had a decent overall start against the Giants in his season debut, but the outing was ruined by two home runs. Martinez didn't allow a large number of hits or walks, but two dingers will overshadow other positive elements of a day's work. Avoiding the gopher ball will be the main challenge for Martinez in Milwaukee's hitter-friendly ballpark.

Last Start: March 30 vs San Francisco Giants — 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Here are the Reds-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Brewers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -102

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How to Watch Reds vs Brewers

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds) | FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Surely, the Reds' offense will have a good game after going 28 consecutive innings without scoring a run. When any baseball team is uniquely and profoundly bad over three full games, the odds — the laws of averages — are bound to even out here. As crazy as it is that the Reds haven't scored a single run in three games, it would be even crazier if they didn't score several runs in this game.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are deep in their own heads with this historic run of offensive futility. Yes, the Reds will break free of their slump at some point, but until they do, they are going to take bad swings at the plate and will not step into the batter's box with confidence. Trust the Brewers to keep a struggling opponent down. Milwaukee has been a nemesis for Cincinnati over the past few seasons, too. This is a matchup the Reds have really struggled to figure out.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Reds' incredible run of futility makes this a game we want no part of. When a team goes under 0.5 runs three straight times, and the overall game total goes under 1.5 runs three straight games, there is no good reason to bet on that team the next time out unless you want to consider the under.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Reds moneyline