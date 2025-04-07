ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants look like a good team. Believe it or not, they have the best record in Major League Baseball right now. They are 8-1 after sweeping the Seattle Mariners over the weekend and walking off the M's in the bottom of the ninth. The Giants scored two walk-off wins against Seattle and have simply been a clutch team this season. One of the Giants' clutch wins was a victory in Cincinnati against the Reds. They got a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to shock Cincy after trailing earlier in the game.

It is very clear that the Giants' new moves under first-year executive — and team legend — Buster Posey have paid dividends. Willy Adames is an outstanding addition to this team. The pitching is there, but the offense — which lagged behind for most of the 2024 season — has improved considerably, with Adames being a big reason for that upgrade. The Giants have the pieces of a team which can make a legitimate run at the National League pennant.

Reds-Giants Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs Logan Webb

Hunter Greene (0-1) pitched an outstanding game last week against the Texas Rangers, but he had the misfortune of getting caught in the Reds' hitting struggles. Cincinnati lost three straight 1-0 games last week, and one of them was Greene's start. The Reds need to give Greene enough run support. All Greene can do is tend to his own job and let the rest take care of itself.

Last Start: April 2 vs Texas Rangers — 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

Logan Webb (1-0) pitched like the ace he is against the Astros last week. He gave up a solo poke and nothing else in seven very strong innings. That's a standard of performance Webb will expect of himself throughout this season. If he does maintain it, the Giants can stay in the NL West race with the Dodgers and Padres.

Last Start: April 1 at Houston Astros — 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

Here are the Reds-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Giants Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +126

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Greene is an elite pitcher. If he pitches like the ace he is, the Reds probably win. The Giants are red-hot right now, but they're due for a little regression. If anyone can shut them down, Greene can. It's that simple.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb can match Greene pitch for pitch. Let's say the Giants don't outplay or outscore the Reds through the first seven innings of the game, but are at least able to tie Cincinnati going into the eighth. Let's say this game is a 1-1 tie after seven. Which team — which bullpen — are you trusting in the final innings? Which offense would you trust in the final two innings of this game in a tie? The answer is obvious: San Francisco. That might be the path to a Giant win.

Final Reds-Giants Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Giants, but this is a classic pitching duel. Just sit back and enjoy.

Final Reds-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline