Sandy Alcantara heads to the mound as the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Marlins prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was the Marlins who took the early lead. Jesus Sanchez drove in the first run of the game in the second inning, and Ronny Simon drove in another in the inning. Eric Wagaman would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, and then Kyle Stowers hit a three-run shot in the seventh to make it 6-0. The Reds would get three runs back in the eighth, but they could not overcome Max Meyer striking out 14 batters as the Marlins won the game 6-3.

The Reds and the Marlins will play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Reds-Marlins Projected Starters

Brady Singer vs. Sandy Alcantara

Brady Singer (3-0) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Last Start: Singer went 4.1 innings, giving up six hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out six batters, but give up four runs, with three earned. Singer took the no-decision as the Reds lost to the Mariners in ten innings.

Away Splits: Singer is 1-0 on the road this year with a 5.40 ERA and a .391 opponent batting average.

Sandy Alcantara (1-1) with a 7.27 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Last Start: Alcantara went just two innings in his last start. He would give up four hits, two walks, and a home run. Further, he would surrender six runs in a loss to the Phillies.

Home Splits: Alcantara is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and a .182 opponent batting average at home this year.

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +106

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Reds vs. Marlins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNOW/FDSNFL

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz leads the way for the Reds this year. He is hitting .242 with a .310 OBP. He has three doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Further, Gavin Lux is hitting .315 with a .419 OBP. He has five doubles, a home run, 11 RBIs, and ten runs scored this year. Meanwhile, TJ Friedl is hitting .294 with a .358 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, ten RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored.

Further, Matt McLain has been solid this year. He is hitting .212 with a .349 OBP. He has a double, four home runs, ten RBIS, three stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario has been productive while not hitting well. He is hitting just .130 with a .228 OBP. Still he has two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and three runs scored.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins have been led by Kyle Stowers this year. Stowers is hitting .306 with a .388 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Mervis is hitting well. He is hitting .226 with a .311 OBP. He has a double, six home runs, 12 RBIs, and eight runs scored. Otto Lopez has also hit well this year. He is hitting .235 with a .311 OBP. Lopez has five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored.

Griffin Conine has also scored ten runs this year. He is hitting .281 with a .352 OBP. Conine has seven doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs as well. Finally, Xavier Edwards is hitting .286 with a .371 OBP. He has three doubles, seven RBIs, six stolen bases, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Reds are 3-1 when Brady Singer has started a game this year. He is coming off his worst outing of the year, though, giving up four runs with three earned in just 4.1 innings of work. Outside of the first start of the year, where he went seven innings, giving up just one hit and no runs, Singer has been average at best. He has given up three earned runs in each of his last three games, while giving up three walks in each of his last two. Meanwhile, Sandy Alcantara started the year strong, giving up four runs over his first 9.2 innings of work. Since then, he has given up ten runs in 7.2 innings of work, with six walks. The Reds have also hit well off Alcantara. They are 9-29 lifetime with two home runs and five RBIs. Jake Fraley is 3-8 with a home run and four RBIs, while Austin Hays also has a home run against Alcantara. While Singer has not been great this year, he will pitch well enough to get the Reds the win in this one.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (+106)