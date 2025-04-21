ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Marlins continue their homestand as they host the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Reds come into the series at 11-11 on the year. That places them in third in the NL Central this year. The Reds just came off a series with the Baltimore Orioles. The Reds would win game one before losing game two. In the third game of the series, the Reds scored 24 runs, beating the Orioles 24-2. Meanwhile, the Marlins come into the series at 9-12 on the year. They are coming off a series with the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing the first two games of the series, the Marlins would win the final game of the series over the Phillies 7-5.

The Reds and the Marlins will play game one of the series on Monday.

Reds-Marlins Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. Edward Cabrera

Nick Martinez (0-3) with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Last Start: Martinez went 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out four batters, giving up four runs with three earned. Martinez would take the loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Away Splits: Martinez is 0-1 on the road with a 6.10 ERA and a .279 opponent batting average.

Edward Cabrera (0-1) with a 6.52 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Last Start: Cabrera went four innings, giving up four hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out six batters but give up five runs, taking the loss to the Diamondbacks.

Home Splits: Cabrera is 0-1 on the year at home with a 6.52 ERA and a .216 opponent batting average.

Here are the Reds-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -120

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: FDSNOW/FDSNFL

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz leads the way for the Reds this year. He is hitting .241 with a .313 OBP. He has three doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Meanwhile, TJ Friedl is hitting .296 with a .363 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, ten RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Further, Gavin Lux is hitting .319 with a .427 OBP. He has five doubles, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored this year.

Further, Matt McLain has been solid this year. He is hitting .204 with a .339 OBP. He has a double, four home runs, ten RBIS, two stolen bases, and 13 runs scored. Austin Wynns has also hit well when in the lineup this year. He is hitting .455 this year with a .500 OBP. He has two home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored this year.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins have been led by Matt Mervis this year. He is hitting .226 with a .311 OBP. He has a double, six home runs, 12 RBIs, and eight runs scored. Also having a solid year is Kyle Stowers. Stowers is hitting .296 with a .381 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBIS, and ten runs scored. Otto Lopez has also hit well this year. He is hitting .234 with a .314 OBP. Lopez has five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIS, a stolen base, and ten runs scored.

Griffin Conine has also scored ten runs this year. He is hitting .281 with a .352 OBP. Conine has seven doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs as well. Finally, Xavier Edwards is hitting .299 with a .380 OBP. He has three doubles, seven RBIs, six stolen bases, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Reds have yet to win a game when Nick Martinez has made a start. He has given up three or four runs in each of his four starts as well. The current Marlins have not had much success against Martinez, though. They are just five of 20 with six strikeouts. They also have not had an extra base hit or an RBI against Martinez. Meanwhile, Edward Cabrera has been even worse. He has given up seven runs over 9.2 innings, and the Marlins have lost both times he has made a start. Further, the Reds have hit well against Cabrera. They have hit .467 in 15 at-bats against Cabrera, with three home runs and four RBIs. Jeimer Candelario is three for four with a double, a home run, and an RBI against Cabrera. Further, the Reds have hit much better than the Marlins this year, scoring 117 runs in 22 games this year, versus the Marlins scoring just 94 runs in 21 games. Take the Reds in this one.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-120)