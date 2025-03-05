ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rockets-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pelicans Odds

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -190

New Orleans Pelicans: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Houston has dominated the Pelicans this season. They are 2-0 against them this season, and the Rockets have been excellent on both ends of the court. In those two games, Houston is averaging 130.5 points per game, shooting 52.2 percent from the field, and 40.7 percent from three-point range. Defensively, the Rockets have allowed 113 and 111 points in the two wins. Houston is 30-14 when allowing less than 115 points this season. The Rockets have been able to play some of their best basketball against the Pelicans this year, and they should be able to continue that Thursday night.

The Pelicans are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, so the Rockets should not have any problems scoring the basketball once again. On the season, New Orleans allows the fifth-most points per game in the league, and teams have the third-highest field goal percentage against them. When the Rockets score at least 115 points this season, they are 22-6. It has only happened 28 times, but they are almost unbeatable when they are locked in with their scoring. If the Rockets can put up points against New Orleans Thursday night, they are going to blow out the Pelicans.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have to take advantage of the Rockets struggles lately. Houston has lost their last three games, but they were against three good teams. Still, the Rockets have not been scoring the rock. In two of the three games, Houston has scored less than 105 points. Now, it is unlikely the Pelicans will hold the Rockets under 105 points, but the defense has to be at least average. If the Rockets continue their struggles Thursday night, the Pelicans will have a great chance to cover the spread

Zion Williamson is the key in this game. He averages 24.8 points per game while grabbing 7.3 rebounds, and collecting 5.2 assists. Along with that, Williamson is shooting over 57 percent from the floor. He rarely takes shots from beyond the arc, so most of his points come from battling in the paint. The Pelicans will need him to have one of this better games here. If they get a good performance from Williamson, expect the rest of the team to follow.

Final Rockets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be close. The Rockets on a losing streak, but the Pelicans will be the team to snap it. As for the spread, I like the Rockets. I do think Williamson is a good player, but the Rockets are too deep. They have dominated against New Orleans, and that is going to happen again Thursday night. As long as Houston plays the way they know how, the Rockets will cover this spread pretty easily.

Final Rockets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Rockets -4.5 (-112)