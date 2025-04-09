ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at the Intuit Dome in a battle between two playoff-bound teams. The Rockets, riding a three-game win streak, have been powered by Jalen Green’s scoring (21.6 PPG) and Alperen Sengun’s versatility in the paint. Houston leads the league in rebounding (48.8 RPG), which could be pivotal against the Clippers’ solid interior presence led by Ivica Zubac. The Clippers come in hot with their recent momentum, anchored by James Harden’s playmaking (22.5 PPG, 8.6 APG) and Norman Powell’s efficient scoring from deep (42% 3PT). With both teams ranking top-five defensively, expect a hard-fought contest where rebounding and perimeter shooting could decide the outcome.

Here are the Rockets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Clippers Odds

Houston Rockets: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, thanks to their recent form and defensive dominance. Houston is riding a three-game win streak, including statement victories over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been outstanding, with Green averaging 34 points in their win over OKC and Sengun contributing a double-double against Golden State. The Rockets lead the league in rebounding (48.8 RPG), which could neutralize Ivica Zubac’s interior presence for the Clippers.

While the Clippers have been strong at home and riding some recent momentum, they face one of the league’s best defenses in Houston, which ranks fifth in points allowed per game (108.9). The Rockets recently held Stephen Curry to just three points, showcasing their ability to shut down elite scorers. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard will need to carry the Clippers offensively, but Houston’s defensive wings, including Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason, are capable of limiting their impact. With Houston’s balanced attack and superior rebounding, expect them to control the pace and capitalize on second-chance opportunities. The Rockets’ recent momentum and ability to thrive in high-pressure games make them favorites to win and cover the spread.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are primed to win and cover the spread against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, thanks to their recent momentum and home-court dominance. The Clippers have been on a tear as of late, including a commanding 135-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, where Kawhi Leonard and James Harden each scored 29 points. Leonard is playing some of his best basketball of the season, while Harden’s playmaking has elevated the offense. The Clippers’ defense, ranked second in the NBA, is capable of neutralizing Houston’s strengths, particularly their rebounding dominance. Ivica Zubac’s interior presence will be key in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Rockets.

While Houston has been excellent on the boards and boasts a strong defense, they’ve shown vulnerabilities against high-level competition. The Rockets’ defensive rating has slipped to 19th since January, and they’ve struggled to contain elite scorers like Leonard and Harden. Additionally, the Clippers’ ability to control the pace and force turnovers could disrupt Houston’s rhythm. Also, playing at home gives Los Angeles an added edge. With their balanced attack and playoff positioning on the line, expect the Clippers to execute effectively on both ends of the floor and secure a win while covering the spread.

Final Rockets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to win and cover the spread against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Clippers are riding a four-game win streak, fueled by Kawhi Leonard’s elite two-way play and James Harden’s playmaking. Their defense, ranked second in the NBA, has been a key factor during this stretch, holding opponents to just 106.8 points per game. Ivica Zubac’s presence in the paint should help neutralize Houston’s league-leading rebounding, while Norman Powell’s efficient scoring off the bench provides an additional boost.

The Rockets, though impressive recently with wins over Oklahoma City and Golden State, face a tough challenge against one of the league’s best defensive teams. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been productive, but Houston’s offense can struggle against disciplined defenses like the Clippers’. Additionally, playing at the Intuit Dome, where Los Angeles has been dominant all season, gives the Clippers a significant edge. Expect L.A. to win decisively and cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -7 (-110), Over 219.5 (-110)