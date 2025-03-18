ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Magic prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic promises to be intense. The Rockets, coming into Wednesday's matchup riding some momentum, face a Magic team seeking momentum after a confidence-boosting win over the Cavaliers. Houston's high-powered offense, led by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, will test Orlando's strong defense. The Magic, with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, must find balanced scoring to counter the Rockets' rebounding dominance. This game could be pivotal for both teams' playoff aspirations, with the Rockets aiming to maintain their Western Conference standing and the Magic seeking to climb in the East.

Here are the Rockets-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Magic Odds

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -146

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 208.5 (-110)

Under: 208.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to extend their winning ways against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, and they will likely win and cover the spread. The Rockets are riding a wave of momentum, having recently retaken the second seed in the Western Conference with a recent wave of momentum. This streak is a testament to their ability to overcome adversity and perform under pressure. Key players like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been instrumental in this success, providing both scoring and rebounding prowess. Green's ability to score from anywhere on the court, combined with Sengun's dominance in the paint, makes them a formidable duo against any opponent.

The Orlando Magic have struggled this season, particularly with injuries and offensive inefficiencies. They rank near the bottom of the league in points per game and three-point shooting percentage, which will make it difficult for them to keep pace with the Rockets' high-powered offense. Additionally, the Magic's defense, while strong at times, has regressed since the start of the year, especially against top scorers. The Rockets' ability to exploit these weaknesses, combined with their strong team defense, should allow them to control the tempo of the game. Given the Magic's struggles with zone defenses and their lack of consistent scoring, the Rockets are well-positioned to not only win but also cover the spread, as they have shown the ability to outperform opponents in recent games.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic have a chance to pull off an upset against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and they have the opportunity to win or cover the spread. Despite their struggles this season, the Magic have shown resilience, particularly in games where they can control the tempo and limit opponents' scoring opportunities. Their defense, which ranks best in the league in points allowed per game, can be a significant factor if they can manage to contain the Rockets' high-powered offense. Additionally, the Magic have players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner who can step up and provide crucial scoring when needed. If they can maintain their defensive intensity and find ways to improve their shooting, they might be able to keep the game competitive.

The Magic's recent performances have highlighted their ability to stay in games despite their offensive inefficiencies. They have shown flashes of brilliance, such as their win over the Cavaliers, which snapped a 2-8 skid over their last 10 games. Furthermore, the Rockets' reliance on three-point shooting could be a vulnerability if the Magic can limit their opportunities from beyond the arc. Since the Rockets are not the most consistent three-point shooters, a strong defensive effort by the Magic could limit their scoring options. If Orlando can capitalize on these factors and maintain their defensive prowess, they have a good chance of covering the spread or even securing a surprise win against the Rockets. The key will be to keep the game close and exploit any potential weaknesses in the Rockets' lineup.

Final Rockets-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets will win against the Orlando Magic but struggle to cover the spread. The Rockets' high-powered offense, led by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, will likely outscore the Magic. However, Orlando's strong defense could keep the game competitive, potentially limiting the Rockets' margin of victory. Given the Magic's ability to control the tempo and defend well, they might keep the game within the spread, especially if they can contain the Rockets' three-point shooting. The Rockets should win, but the Magic's defensive prowess could make covering the spread challenging.

Final Rockets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +2.5 (-106), Over 208.5 (-110)