The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Nets prediction and pick.

The Rockets and Nets meet again in Brooklyn after their recent Houston showdown, where Brooklyn dominated 110-98. Houston will be eager to bounce back after a surprising blowout loss, with Jalen Green looking to build on his 29-point performance. The Nets will aim to secure consecutive wins, riding the momentum from Ziaire Williams' 21-point game. Key storylines include Fred VanVleet's potential ankle injury and Alperen Sengun's continued absence, which could impact Houston's offensive rhythm. With both teams having something to prove, this cross-conference matchup promises intense competition and potential playoff positioning implications.

Here are the Rockets-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Nets Odds

Houston Rockets: -9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -460

Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +360

Over: 208.5 (-110)

Under: 208.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to bounce back from their recent loss and secure a victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Despite falling short in their last encounter, the Rockets have shown remarkable resilience and growth throughout the season, boasting an impressive record and holding the second spot in the Western Conference. Their offensive prowess has been particularly noteworthy, with their offensive rating skyrocketing from 112.5 to 121.2 since the start of 2025. This surge in scoring efficiency, coupled with the dynamic play of Jalen Green, who dropped 29 points in their previous matchup against the Nets, positions Houston as a formidable force.

While the Rockets' defense has seen some regression in 2025, ranking 19th in the league with a 116.3 defensive rating since January 1st, they have the tools to tighten up their defense against a struggling Nets team. Brooklyn, with a dismal 16-33 record, has been inconsistent and lacks the firepower to keep up with Houston's high-octane offense. The potential return of Alperen Sengun, who's been sidelined with a calf injury, could provide a significant boost to the Rockets' interior presence and rebounding. Additionally, the Rockets' home crowd at the Toyota Center will likely energize the team, creating an atmosphere that could prove overwhelming for the visiting Nets. With their superior talent, momentum, and home-court advantage, the Rockets are well-equipped to avenge their previous loss and secure a convincing win against Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, building on their recent success. Despite a challenging season, the Nets have shown flashes of brilliance, most notably in their recent 110-98 triumph over these same Rockets. This win demonstrated Brooklyn's ability to execute effectively on both ends of the court, a performance they'll look to replicate in their upcoming home game. The Nets' home-court advantage at Barclays Center could prove decisive, as they aim to capitalize on the energy of their passionate fanbase to fuel their performance.

Key to the Nets' potential success will be their defensive improvements, which were on full display in their last encounter with Houston. By holding the high-scoring Rockets to just 98 points, Brooklyn showcased their ability to disrupt opposing offenses when locked in. Offensively, the Nets will rely on their balanced scoring attack, which has seen multiple players step up throughout the season. With the possibility of facing a Rockets team still adjusting to potential lineup changes due to injuries, Brooklyn's depth could be a significant factor. The Nets' recent experiences against tough competition, including matchups with the Knicks and Lakers, have prepared them for high-pressure situations. If they can maintain their defensive intensity and exploit mismatches on offense, the Brooklyn Nets are well-positioned to sweep the season series against the Rockets and gain momentum for their upcoming challenging schedule.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick

In a closely contested battle, the Houston Rockets are likely to edge out the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday's matchup. Despite Brooklyn's recent victory over Houston, the Rockets' superior overall record and offensive firepower should prove decisive. Jalen Green's hot hand and the potential return of Alperen Sengun could tip the scales in Houston's favor. However, expect the Nets to put up a strong fight on their home court, with Ziaire Williams and D'Angelo Russell leading the charge. The game may come down to the wire, but Houston's depth and scoring ability should ultimately prevail to cover the spread on the road Tuesday night.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -9.5 (-114), Over 208.5 (-110)