ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rockies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Ryan Feltner vs. Landen Knack

Ryan Feltner (0-0) with a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 16 strikeouts, .234 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, 5.0 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Landen Knack (1-0) with a 10.38 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 4.1 innings pitched, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts, .294 oBA

Last Start: at Washington Nationals: No Decision, 2.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: +245

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies-Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Rockies.TV, Sportsnet LA

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies have their best pitcher on the mound for this game. Ryan Feltner has not had a decision in any of his three starts, but he has pitched well enough to give Colorado a chance to win. In each of his three starts, Feltner has allowed less than three earned runs. Along with that, the righty is getting opponents to whiff over 30 percent of the time while also missing barrels, and keeping the ball on the ground. If he can keep pitching the way he has been, the Rockies will keep this game close.

Landen Knack was not great in his first start of the season. He walks four batters in under three innings of work, and he allowed four hits. The right-hander struggled to find the zone, and when he did, the ball was hit hard. Colorado has to keep themselves in the strike zone, and draw some walks. When Knack does attack in the zone, the Rockies need to hit it hard. If they can do that, there is a chance for them to cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

There are a few things to keep in mind this game. The first being the Rockies are 1-9 on the road. Not only that, but Colorado has lost eight games in a row when playing away from Coors Field. On the other side of things, the Dodgers are 8-2 at home. Their only two losses came against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Despite that, Los Angeles remains one of the better teams in baseball. The final thing to keep in mind is the Rockies are 0-6 in night games this season. This game will be under the lights, so that gives the Dodgers an even better chance to win.

The Rockies really struggle to score runs. On the season, Colorado has scored just 43 runs in 16 games. That is less than three runs per game, which makes it very hard to win. In fact, when a good team like the Dodgers was held under three runs last year, they were 4-30. Even the best team in baseball can't win when they score just one or two runs. With the Rockies extreme lack of scoring, Los Angeles should be able to win this game with ease.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Feltner is the best chance the Rockies have to winning this game, but I do not see it happening. I will take the Dodgers to cover the spread Tuesday night.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-144)